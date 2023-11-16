During a disappointing season for the Patriots, center David Andrews has been the constant

The Patriots have remained largely in a state of distress. Quarterback Mac Jones has regressed significantly for the second straight season. The team’s top two defenders, rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez and outside linebacker Matthew Judon, suffered serious injuries. J.C. Jackson didn’t travel to Germany for disciplinary and performance reasons. Coach Bill Belichick’s future is uncertain. The list goes on.

“It’s no secret that we’re struggling this year,” second-year guard Cole Strange said. “That’s when you need leadership more than ever.”

FOXBOROUGH — As the season started to go sideways for the Patriots, with losses piling up and questions about the quarterback among other position groups swirling, center David Andrews served as a constant.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ 2-8 record has generated questions about the level of buy-in for some players moving forward. But certainly not for Andrews.

Amid the team’s woes, Andrews, a seven-year captain, has done his best to continue to preserve the organization’s culture.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Not only is he the only Patriot to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps this year, but Andrews is also the first to take the podium following games. Whether it be after the blowout loss to the Saints in Week 5 or the most recent defeat to the Colts in Frankfurt, Andrews has addressed the media first — even before Belichick.

“It says a lot about his integrity,” said fellow longtime captain Matthew Slater. “The way this year has gone, a lot of guys don’t really feel like speaking to the media. But he never runs from that. He’s ready to be accountable for what’s happened on the field. That says a lot about his character.”

In his remarks, Andrews shoots straight. He’s not passive aggressive. He doesn’t throw any of his teammates or coaches under the bus. He does his best to set the tone, preaching the importance of staying committed to the team, getting back to work, and playing the right way.

Advertisement

During the week, Andrews stays true to his word.

“He’s been consistent with pretty much everything he does, whether it’s coming to work, getting after it in practice, making the calls he needs to make, or freaking out on me because I messed something up,” Strange said. “He’s very consistent on all those things. It helps me.

“If I get aggravated that I got beat, it’s like, ‘Oh, well, now I have to hear it from David, too.’ It’s good to hear that. He holds people accountable. If there’s mediocrity or someone’s missing an assignment and they’re just like, ‘Oh, I’ll get it next time,’ you’re going to have Dave be like, ‘No, get that corrected.’ Usually, a lot meaner than that. It’s good to have that person there.”

New England’s offense has undergone a number of changes since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. The Patriots have had three offensive coordinators in three years, in addition to three offensive line coaches over the same span. The personnel across the O-line has also fluctuated, especially this year as a result of injuries and other absences.

As the Patriots continue to navigate the post-Brady era, they are lucky to have Andrews and Slater as the club’s longest-tenured players. New England’s veteran leadership has dwindled over the years, with the pair representing two of the nine remaining players on the 53-man roster to have won a Super Bowl as a Patriot.

Advertisement

When Belichick spoke to the rookies before the start of the season, he showed them pictures of Andrews and Slater. “These guys are great football players, great men, and great leaders,” Belichick said. “Listen to them. Follow them.”

“Everybody in here knows when David speaks and when David acts, he has their best interests at heart,” Slater said. “Certainly, this year has been challenging for a lot of us. But I’ve seen him really up his leadership, if that was even possible, the way he’s taken ownership, the accountability he’s asked everyone to hold themselves to. It’s been really fantastic.”

For Andrews, this leadership role is one that might have been hard to imagine when he entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2015. The year before, the Patriots drafted Bryan Stork and won the Super Bowl with him as the starting center.

But injuries cut short Stork’s career, thrusting Andrews into a starting position. Almost a decade later, Andrews is a key figure of the organization and will remain an important piece as the team likely undergoes many changes in the offseason.

Regardless of what is in store, Andrews will remain that constant.

“I think if you’re having success and you get lackadaisical and lose focus, I think that’s a recipe for disaster,” Andrews said. “I think when you’re not having success as a leader, you can’t switch up or change. You can’t be good if it’s good, and bad if it’s bad. You’ve got to be constant every day.”

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.