Rob Gronkowski thinks that Mac Jones should ask for his release from Patriots

Gronkowski believes that Jones needs to ask for a way out of New England in order to find greener pastures elsewhere in the NFL.

And while Bill Belichick and New England’s coaching staff have remained mum on Jones’s standing on the depth chart during the team’s bye week, Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski thinks that the third-year QB needs to take matters into his own hands.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots still view Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, especially after getting benched for the third time this season during Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Colts.

“I think Mac Jones should ultimately, even right now, should just go and ask for his release,” Rob Gronkowski said during his weekly appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” on Wednesday. “If you’re talking to me about what he should do: Ask for his release. And then if it gets granted, he should go sign with the Cleveland Browns and start a new career right there. They need a new quarterback. Imagine that. How wild would that be?”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Even with Jones’s lackluster stats so far in 2023 (10 touchdowns, 10 interceptions), the Browns are in desperate need of help under center at this stage of the season.

Advertisement

Cleveland announced on Wednesday morning that starting QB Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the year because of shoulder surgery — with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and veteran P.J. Walker the lone QBs left on its roster.

“He’s got some weapons around him, and that would determine if Mac Jones is the real deal or not,” Gronkowski said of Jones joining the Browns. “I think he’s a decent quarterback. I think he’ll definitely be in the NFL for a little bit, even if it’s going to be as a backup for a little bit and then a starter once again.”

Advertisement

It’s been tough sledding for Jones in New England, with the former first-round pick on a steady path of regression after earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2021.

But even if New England opts to roll with another quarterback like Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, or Malik Cunningham for the remainder of the 2023 season, it seems unlikely that the Patriots will simply cut Jones before this year comes to a end in early January.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.