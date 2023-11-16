In his 17th season, Al Horford takes pride in showing he can still be a major factor for Celtics

The Celtics believed they would enter this showdown healthy but Porzingis’s knee didn’t respond after a collision with New York’s Julius Randle on Monday while Jaylen Brown awoke with a non-COVID illness and stayed at the hotel.

With Kristaps Porzingis scratched for Wednesday’s rematch with the 76ers with a sore right knee, Horford was summoned for his third start of his 17th NBA season.

PHILADELPHIA — Al Horford has turned into a chameleon during his second stint with the Celtics, able to adequately fill any role required for a player near the end of his career but with plenty still to accomplish.

Horford, however, responded to the challenge of defending Joel Embiid, serving as a rim protector with five blocked shots and adding four 3-pointers as the Celtics stormed back after a poor second period to knock off the 76ers, 117-107.

“We were we down a couple of guys so having to step up and create a spark plug was important for me to do,” Horford said. “I feel like that’s kind of been what I do for the most part, if I have to guard in the perimeter, if I have to guard in the post, create energy in different ways, shoot threes. I’m trying to do whatever I can to help our group.”

For Horford, games in Philly are always emotional. The 76ers fans never forget his ill-fated stint here, when he signed a four-year, $109 million contract to be Embiid’s frontcourt mate. But they couldn’t play together, and Horford was moved to the Thunder before making his return to Boston.

Since beginning his second stint with the Celtics, Horford always has been welcomed back to Philadelphia with a parade of boos. He is considered one of the game’s gentlemen, an elder statesman who has worked feverishly to remain productive at age 37.

What’s more, of the 60 players drafted in 2007, Horford is one of just five who remain in the NBA. It’s a testament to his dedication and work ethic, his desire to continue playing at a high level at an age where his peers began losing interest in the game or their bodies fail them.

So when Horford parked in the left corner, with Embiid sagging off with the Celtics leading by 5 with 2:32 left, he caught a Jayson Tatum pass and flicked a three that sealed the win. As he ran back down the floor, Horford had choice words for some fans in that corner that he said rag him every time he comes back.

“I heard some fans in the front row talking and I just love it,” he said. “When I hear that talking, it just kind of gives me a little extra so I appreciate them. They always do that in that corner here in Philly. I don’t know what it is. They want to talk. To me, I like it. It was good to hit that shot and turn around and look at them.”

When asked whether he enjoys the rude reception he receives at Wells Fargo Center, he said: “Yes, I do like it.”

For a team that’s so deep, moments like this may be rare for Horford. But he doesn’t need performances like these to show his value to the team. Horford being significant in a young man’s league is enough, showing professionalism to his younger teammates, always reporting to camp in shape, and turning himself from a primary post player early in his career to a capable 3-point shooter in the twilight has kept him around.

Horford’s was indispensable Wednesday, especially on defense. He blocked two shots in the final period, including on a Tyrese Maxey drive that led to a Derrick White 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 105-98 lead. While the Celtics sparkle at generating momentum from their 3-point shooting, they have improved at changing games with stops.

The Celtics ended the game on an 18-9 run, all with Embiid on the floor as their shifting defense never allowed him to get comfortable. Questionable after playing Tuesday against Indiana, Embiid looked fatigued and a step slow.

Horford, nearly eight years older than Embiid, played with more vigor and vitality. He may not be able to bring it on back-to-backs, but Horford is proving to be an essential piece for the Celtics, despite a changing role.

And his teammates admire his perseverance. Despite Horford’s decision to sign with the 76ers, the Celtics were eager for him to return. Every successful team needs a veteran leader, a sage that can tutor and mentor younger players, be a role model on and off the floor. Horford has filled that role enthusiastically.

On Wednesday, he showed he’s still capable of being one of the best players on the floor.

“He was somebody who really took me under their wing and I just always remembered he would periodically and at random times ask me how I am doing, how I am adjusting,” Tatum said. “I learned a lot from him from a routine standpoint as I’ve gotten older, our relationship has grown. It’s based on respect, the respect I have for him and likewise. We know we need each other.

“Even now he asked me how I’m feeling, how’s my body, that’s who I sit next to on the plane. Al’s like my favorite teammate I’ve ever had.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.