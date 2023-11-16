King Philip dominates Barnstable in all phases to earn a return trip to the Division 2 Super Bowl

Top-seeded King Philip showcased its strength, toughness, and consistency in all three phases of a dominant 41-21 victory over fifth-seeded Barnstable in a Division 2 state semifinal Thursday night at Weymouth High.

WEYMOUTH — The Warriors are rolling into another Super Bowl.

King Philip's Drew Laplante breaks free on a long touchdown run as Barnstable's Kyle Coffin watches during first half of the Warriors' 41-21 victory in a MIAA Division 2 semifinal at Weymouth High.

The Warriors (11-0) cruised into halftime with a 35-0 lead after senior quarterback Tommy McLeish threw two touchdowns, junior Drew Laplante rushed for scores of 1 and 25 yards, and senior Jack Berthiaume added a 1-yard rushing TD.

“It’s nice to be able to do two things and not just have to run it but be able to do both,” said King Philip coach Brian Lee. “Certainly, with the weapons we have right now, it’s been nice and balanced, which I think we’re going to need to have going forward.”

KP will return to Gillette Stadium for a sixth Super Bowl in seven years under Lee against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between second-seeded Catholic Memorial (7-2), the two-time defending state champion, and third-seeded Marshfield (8-2).

CM upended KP, 42-18, in the 2021 Super Bowl then defended its crown with a 27-7 win last year.

This year’s team might be KP’s best.

“They’re great everywhere,” said Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola. “They’re great at running the football and they’re great at stopping the run. They get you uncomfortable offensively, and we made huge mistakes that we can’t make against a team like this in the first half.”

McLeish (7-of-10 passes, 142 yards) broke the game open with a 63-yard touchdown pass to Mason Campbell that extended KP’s lead to 21-0 after an extra point by Sean Woods. The senior signal-caller added a 23-yard TD pass to David Constantine on the final play of the first half.

In addition to his bruising ground game, Laplante (11 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs) recovered a fumble on a Barnstable muffed punt in the second quarter.

KP will close out the regular season against Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fenway Park before seeking redemption in the Super Bowl.

Laplante said he’s motivated to win the state title after seeing his older teammates cry following a Super Bowl loss.

“It just fueled me to try to get back there for these older guys,” he said. “Everything I do is for them.”

King Philip's Drew Laplante celebrates the first of his two touchdown runs, this one a 1-yard plunge that gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff



