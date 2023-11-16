The MIAA football semifinals kick off this week. See the full schedule of games here.

The MIAA state football championships are on the horizon, and 32 teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth.
The first team will earn its state championship spot on Thursday, as King Philip (10-0) takes on Barnstable (9-1) in the Division 2 semifinals.
The remaining semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday, ending with Division 8′s West Boylston (10-0) against Cathedral (7-2) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The schedule for semifinal games is listed below and will be updated with results.
Division 1
Semifinals
St. John’s Prep (10-0) vs. Andover (9-1), Friday, 6 p.m. at Woburn High School
Xaverian Brothers (8-2) vs. Needham (9-1), Friday, 6 p.m. at Brockton High School
Division 2
Semifinals
King Philip (10-0) vs. Barnstable (9-1), Thursday, 6 p.m. at Weymouth High School
Catholic Memorial (7-2) vs. Marshfield (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham High School
Division 3
Semifinals
Milford (9-1) vs. Walpole (7-3), Friday, 6 p.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham High School
Westfield (9-1) vs. Milton (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m. at Shrewsbury High School
Division 4
Semifinals
Duxbury (8-1) vs. Tewksbury (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m. at Xaverian Brothers High School
Scituate (7-3) vs. Grafton (8-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield High School
Division 5
Semifinals
Hanover (10-0) vs. Danvers (7-3), Saturday, 11 a.m. at Weston High School
Foxborough (9-1) vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech (9-0), Friday, 6 p.m. at Assabet Valley High School
Division 6
Semifinals
Fairhaven (9-1) vs. Hudson (8-2), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Mansfield High School
Stoneham (6-4) vs. Salem (8-2), Friday, 6 p.m. at the Manning Bowl (Lynn)
Division 7
Semifinals
Uxbridge (10-0) vs. Clinton (6-4), Saturday, 11 a.m. at Shrewsbury High School
Cohasset (6-3) vs. Amesbury (8-1), Friday, 6 p.m. at Burlington High School
Division 8
Semifinals
West Boylston (10-0) vs. Cathedral (7-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Leominster High School
Carver (10-0) vs. Hoosac Valley (10-0), Friday, 6 p.m. at Shepherd Hill High School
