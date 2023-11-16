scorecardresearch Skip to main content
miaa football playoffs

The MIAA football semifinals kick off this week. See the full schedule of games here.

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated November 16, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Undefeated King Philip will look to secure a state championship spot Thursday against Barnstable.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The MIAA state football championships are on the horizon, and 32 teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth.

The first team will earn its state championship spot on Thursday, as King Philip (10-0) takes on Barnstable (9-1) in the Division 2 semifinals.

The remaining semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday, ending with Division 8′s West Boylston (10-0) against Cathedral (7-2) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule for semifinal games is listed below and will be updated with results.

Division 1

Semifinals

St. John’s Prep (10-0) vs. Andover (9-1), Friday, 6 p.m. at Woburn High School

Xaverian Brothers (8-2) vs. Needham (9-1), Friday, 6 p.m. at Brockton High School

Division 2

Semifinals

King Philip (10-0) vs. Barnstable (9-1), Thursday, 6 p.m. at Weymouth High School

Catholic Memorial (7-2) vs. Marshfield (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham High School

Division 3

Semifinals

Milford (9-1) vs. Walpole (7-3), Friday, 6 p.m. at Bridgewater-Raynham High School

Westfield (9-1) vs. Milton (7-3), Saturday, 2 p.m. at Shrewsbury High School

Division 4

Semifinals

Duxbury (8-1) vs. Tewksbury (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m. at Xaverian Brothers High School

Scituate (7-3) vs. Grafton (8-2), Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield High School

Division 5

Semifinals

Hanover (10-0) vs. Danvers (7-3), Saturday, 11 a.m. at Weston High School

Foxborough (9-1) vs. Shawsheen Valley Tech (9-0), Friday, 6 p.m. at Assabet Valley High School

Division 6

Semifinals

Fairhaven (9-1) vs. Hudson (8-2), Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Mansfield High School

Stoneham (6-4) vs. Salem (8-2), Friday, 6 p.m. at the Manning Bowl (Lynn)

Division 7

Semifinals

Uxbridge (10-0) vs. Clinton (6-4), Saturday, 11 a.m. at Shrewsbury High School

Cohasset (6-3) vs. Amesbury (8-1), Friday, 6 p.m. at Burlington High School

Division 8

Semifinals

West Boylston (10-0) vs. Cathedral (7-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Leominster High School

Carver (10-0) vs. Hoosac Valley (10-0), Friday, 6 p.m. at Shepherd Hill High School

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

