The MIAA football semifinals kick off this week. See the full schedule of games here.

The MIAA state football championships are on the horizon, and 32 teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth.

The first team will earn its state championship spot on Thursday, as King Philip (10-0) takes on Barnstable (9-1) in the Division 2 semifinals.

The remaining semifinals will be played Friday and Saturday, ending with Division 8′s West Boylston (10-0) against Cathedral (7-2) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.