50 years, 50 songs: A hip-hop playlist of history-makers

Journalist and cultural critic Candace McDuffie is the author of “50 Rappers Who Changed the World,” a book that encompasses hip-hop’s earliest pioneers, current hitmakers, and most influential and enduring artists. “I feel like everybody in this book, you cannot deny their impact, culturally, internationally, locally,” McDuffie told the Globe in 2020, the year her book was published. “I feel like everyone who was mentioned or featured in this book has changed hip-hop music in some way, shape, or form.”

To mark hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, we asked McDuffie, formerly based in Boston and now a senior writer for The Root, to create a playlist by choosing a signature song from each artist featured in her book. These are her choices.