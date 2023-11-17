Author readings around Boston through Nov. 25

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY NOV. 19
- Jacob Budenz (”Tea Leaves”) is in conversation with Ann LeBlanc at 3 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Karen Wilfrid (“Just Lizzie”) her debut middle-grade novel at 1 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
- Christine Carlucci Evans (“Worry Cloud”) will read her children’s book at 11 a.m. at Hummingbird Books.
MONDAY NOV. 20
- Sarah Lohman (”Endangered Eating: America’s Vanishing Foods”) will discuss her new book at 6 p.m. virtually via the American Ancestors / New England Historic Genealogical Society. (Tickets are $40 including a signed copy of the book.)
- Dr. Joy Buolamwini (”Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Science, Boston. (Tickets are $30 including a copy of the book.)
TUESDAY NOV. 21
- Darrell Hartman (”Battle of Ink and Ice: A Sensational Story of News Barons, North Pole Explorers, and the Making of Modern Media”) is in conversation with Erica Husting at 7 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Ani Gjika (”An Unruled Body”) is in conversation with Shuchi Saraswat at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Katherine Howe (”A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself”) is in conversation with Kevin Birmingham at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Emma Straub (”This Time Tomorrow”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. virtually via Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY NOV. 22
- Kimi Freeman (”‘Tis The Damn Season”) will discuss her new book at 5 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
SATURDAY NOV. 25
- Joanne McNeil (”Wrong Way”) will discuss her debut novel at 3 p.m. at the Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art.