Bill Burr talks wife flipping off Trump and ‘spoiled’ Patriots fans on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’

Bill Burr joined “The Rich Eisen Show” Thursday, covering everything from his new movie “Old Dads” and Bill Belichick’s Patriots to his wife Nia Renée Hill’s viral moment at UFC 295 , where she was caught on camera flipping off former president Donald Trump.

Host Rich Eisen asked Burr about the incident, and the Canton comic did not hold back while defending his wife, saying he loves Hill and that “you know where you stand with her.”

“The guy walked in the arena, everybody cheered, she gave him the finger, nobody got arrested,” Burr said. “That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults?”

“I don’t know about you, but I came there to go to the fights,” he added. “I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

Earlier in the conversation with Eisen, Burr called out Trump fans who can dish out insults against their political rivals, but can’t take it.

“It’s like those Trump guys, they’re always going, ‘You snowflakes,’” Burr said. “Then you make fun of Trump and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, that’s so disrespectful.’”

“You can’t have it both ways,” he added.

Burr also chatted with Eisen about the state of the Patriots and whether Belichick will stay on as head coach. Burr called the conversation around firing Belichick “scuttlebutt” that was “invented by the local radio.”

A “diehard Patriots fan,” the Canton comic criticized fans who want to dump Belichick, saying that they only grew up in the franchise’s dynasty era and never experienced the Patriots when the team “was horrible.”

“It’s spoiled brats,” said Burr. “They came of age when we were just going to go to the AFC championship game every other year. We were going to go to nine Super Bowls and win six — like nobody’s done that.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.