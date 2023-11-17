Black women authors seek to inspire young readers and writers at Dorchester event on Saturday

Four Black women authors will talk about their work this Saturday at the Codman Square Health Center at 11 a.m. in an event produced by the Greater Boston Section of the National Council of Negro Women (GBS NCNW).

“We’re hoping to inspire reading among children, [and] inspire young women to fulfill their aspirations if they want to become writers,” said Lisa Braxton, president of the section, and one of the authors who will speak. “We’ve done it. We’re examples of Black women who’ve gone out there, dreamed of being writers, and pursued it,” she said..

After a light breakfast, each author will present her work, including a 15-minute reading. In Wednesday Boateng’s “C Is for Cowgirl,” readers meet the cowgirl with cornrows. Lesa Cline-Ransom’s “Finding Langston” trilogy tells the story of a boy who moves from Alabama to Chicago in 1946 and discovers the poet Langston Hughes’s work at the Chicago Public Library, an opportunity he didn’t have in Alabama, where the library was whites-only. Denise Cosby’s “Murder at Harvard’s Kirkland House” is a nonfiction work about her son’s murder, and Cosby’s subsequent grief. Braxton, who wrote “The Talking Drum,” an adult novel about gentrification, will perform African drumming. The audience can participate with shakers.