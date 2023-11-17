Cary Grant limited series coming to BritBox

I love Cary Grant, so I’m especially interested in an upcoming limited series about his life. The scripted four-parter, called “Archie,” is coming to BritBox on Dec. 7, and it stars Jason Isaacs as the actor who was born Archibald Leach. Isaacs has been in many movies and shows, including the Harry Potter franchise, the Showtime series “Brotherhood,” “The OA,” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The series will track Grant’s life from his poor, unhappy childhood in England to his adulthood as a major international actor known for his suave persona. He was married five times, and had only one child, Jennifer, with his fourth wife, Dyan Cannon. Both Jennifer Grant and Cannon are among the show’s executive producers. It has been written by Jeff Pope of “Philomena” and directed by Paul Andrew Williams.