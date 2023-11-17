Not just Marky Mark: Boston’s hip-hop scene spans MC Spice and Ed O.G. and Da Bulldogs

Music historian Dart Adams has been on a mission. He wants the world to know about Boston’s contributions to Black music and culture — hip-hop in particular.

He would know. As the author of “Best Damn Hip Hop Writing: The Book of Dart,” his knowledge of music is encyclopedic. Adams was a recent guest on Globe Opinion’s “Say More” podcast with Shirley Leung. Listen at globe.com/saymore and at Apple, Spotify and wherever you find your podcasts.

Here is an edited transcript of the conversation:

You’ve written about how in Boston the first rap records were played locally on college stations like MIT and also on Black radio station, WILD. What were those early days like?

The first rap records came out in 1979, and among one of the first radio stations to play rap were WRBB, which is Northeastern’s radio station. MIT, you had the show called “The Ghetto” that started in 1968, when in 1979 they started playing rap, basically Boston being a college town with people that come from all over.

Were there shows happening in Boston neighborhoods?

One of the big issues with Boston when it comes to Black music and Black culture in general is that it’s hard to find venues. So when rap emerges in the late ‘70s, early ‘80s, they pretty much have to use the community schools as venues. It was a lot of people using whatever they could — the streets, partying at parks.

When people think of a famous artist from Boston, they picture Ben Affleck or Matt Damon or even Mark Wahlberg. He was Marky Mark. Does it bother you that Boston’s Black artists don’t have more recognition on the national stage?

Absolutely. When you think about Boston, you think about the Boston rock scene, so you ultimately begin thinking about Aerosmith, the Cars, the J. Geils Band. But all of these performers were in the same spaces as all the Black performers that did Boston funk, soul, R&B, jazz. A lot of times they had to share venues and studios.

Gang Starr, with DJ Premier (left) and Guru. Ranee Cox

I tell people all the time that a young Gang Starr used the same venue as the Pixies. They used the same studio at the Cyclorama of Boston Downtown Recorders. When I tell people that, they can’t fathom how it’s possible because in their minds Boston is a rock town.

Donna Summer was easily one of the most influential and important artists in music history. She’s from Boston. She’s the pride of both Roxbury and Dorchester. But Boston didn’t recognize her until she died, even though Boston’s Black and Latino communities always did.

When New Edition got really big, the record label MCA wanted them to erase their Boston roots.

When people think Black music, when they think Black culture, they think Boston is the antithesis of it. To promote these guys, [MCA] had them do a video with the Los Angeles Lakers, even though they’re from Boston.

It made them more palatable to Black music consumers, but it pretty much erased all their Boston identity. During their early career, every opportunity was taken to try to have people forget, if they even knew, that they’re from Boston. When they took control of their careers, they made it a point to let everybody know that they are Bostonians and they represent Roxbury.

What should have been done so that Boston Black artists get recognized?

It’s a never-ending story with Boston that it does not go out of its way to embrace or showcase non-white artists, performers, actors. Ayo Edebiri is pretty much one of the biggest stars in film and television today.

This is the actress from the FX-comedy-drama series “The Bear,” right?

Yeah, she’s from Dorchester. Had she been a young white girl, she’d be on the cover of every magazine, every publication. It bleeds into music where they’re going to talk about Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch because it’s headed by Mark Wahlberg. But they don’t talk about the fact that Mark’s songs were written by MC Spice, who was the first rapper to be signed to a major label.

MC Spice is from Roxbury. He wrote “Good Vibrations.” He wrote “Wildside,” and he helped produce both records. People in Boston know, people in the inner city know that, but to most people it’s just Marky Mark.

A 1970 photo of New Edition. Michael Ochs Archives

How do you think Boston’s racist history has affected the rise of hip-hop and Black artists here?

It’s done so much damage to Boston’s Black and Latino and nonwhite communities that it’s hard to get anybody to believe that we even exist. Yes, Boston is perceived as a racist city, but it’s also because Boston has done nothing, near nothing to dissuade people that it is.

The most prominent things about Boston always pervade the stereotype of Boston being an overwhelmingly white city and Boston’s culture being overwhelmingly white. I’ve lived here, born and raised for 48 years of my life, and my experience is the polar opposite.

When people think of Boston, they don’t think of someone who looks like you, someone who looks like me. They immediately flash to a Ben Affleck in a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial. It’s never going to be kids frolicking in Roxbury. It’s never going to be happy kids in Chinatown. It’s never going to be kids of all ethnicities in Jamaica Plain or Dorchester. It’s never going to be that. But it needs to be that.

Until Boston actually makes the steps forward to doing that and highlighting how what the city really is as opposed to its old image, we’re going to be stuck here.

Hip-hop can be a form of documentary for Black communities. There’s this one song that comes to mind. It’s called “Speak Upon It” by Ed O.G. and Da Bulldogs. It’s from 1991. It’s about a white man named Charles Stuart who killed his wife but told the police she was killed by a Black guy and that caused raids in Black neighborhoods in Boston. What went through your mind when you heard that song?

That we actually had somebody who did a song that talked about what was going on in Boston and what it represented for us. Now everybody was finally going to hear it because when Ed O.G. and Da Bulldogs put out their album “Life of a Kid in the Ghetto” in 1991, that changed the landscape. Ed O.G. and Da Bulldogs’ album really helped everybody understand that, ‘Oh wait, there is a rap community, there are emcees and DJs, and there’s a rap scene in Boston.”

What’s Boston’s hip-hop scene like today?

Boston’s hip-hop scene now thrives because a lot of its young people grew up with parents who also were part of the hip-hop Black music scene in Boston. They saw the disparity and rather than just go along with it they did something about it. They started finding ways to get into new venues. They started working with the city. They got involved in local politics. Now things have changed, where we have a thriving community, and we probably have more talent in the last 10, 15 years in Boston’s rap scene than we’ve ever had.

Dart Adams is the author of “Best Damn Hip Hop Writing: The Book of Dart.” Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

