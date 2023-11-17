Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 12

3. Fourth Wing Special Edition Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

5. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

6. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Resurrection Walk Michael Connelly Little, Brown

9. Let Us Descend Jesmyn Ward Scribner

10. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

2. My Name Is Barbra Barbra Streisand Viking

3. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

4. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

5. The Woman in Me Britney Spears Gallery Books

6. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

7. Big Heart Little Stove: Bringing Home Meals & Moments from The Lost Kitchen Erin French Celadon Books

8. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis Norton

9. World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music Jeff Tweedy Dutton

10. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. Bookshops & Bonedust Travis Baldree Tor Books

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

6. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

9. Babel R.F. Kuang Harper Voyager

10. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

7. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

8. The Best American Essays 2023 Vivian Gornick, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner Books

9. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

10. Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America Pekka Hämäläinen Liveright

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.