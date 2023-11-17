She puts ‘kidnapped’ fliers up again and again, knowing they’ll be torn down

The packing tape is for attaching the posters to utility poles near the Capitol Theatre on Massachusetts Avenue. Since protesters began ripping them down, Gurten has started putting the fliers in protective plastic sleeves and wrapping everything in more tape.

When Shirly Gurten leaves her house in Arlington these days, it’s often with a backpack filled with posters and packing tape. The posters are of hostages who were kidnapped Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people , mostly civilians, and abducting nearly 240 .

“I’m an Israeli,” said Gurten, who was born and raised in Jerusalem. “We only know how to be proactive.”

Advertisement

Gurten is among those who have been posting the fliers in cities around the world, from Cape Town to Cambridge, Kyiv to Mexico City. With their bright-red “KIDNAPPED” banner, the posters have emerged as a tangible, ubiquitous symbol of the Middle East conflict. But as Israel rejects global calls for a cease-fire and the reported death toll of Palestinians climbs past 11,000, including more than 4,500 children, they’ve also become flash points of the culture wars erupting on city streets and cellphone screens.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The remains of torn "kidnapped" hostage fliers were seen on Boston Common in early November. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Gurten, a 29-year-old audio designer who came to Boston in 2017 to study at Berklee College of Music, learned about the downloadable “kidnapped” posters last month through the area’s Israeli community. Initially, she planned to print out a few fliers, but then she opened the digital file and saw it contained around 200 pages. “Because every page is a person,” she said. So, she printed all of them.

She’s been putting the posters up — and making sure they stay up — with the support of some in the local Jewish community. Richard Fraiman, who owns the Capitol Theatre, started helping Gurten after he saw fliers torn off utility poles near his cinema. “I said, ‘Well, give us a pile of them and we’ll put them up — you can’t do this all by yourself,’” recalled Fraiman, who said his wife’s cousin was among those murdered on Oct. 7, in Kibbutz Be’eri. “So we put them up, and sure enough they were ripped down again.”

Advertisement

In October, "kidnapped" fliers, seen here on a bench, were spread around the MIT campus in Cambridge. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Fraiman’s question is “why?”

“Why would somebody be so threatened, and be offended, to see a real person’s picture there?” he asked. “Why does it set them off?”

Sut Jhally, a professor emeritus of communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said that while he wouldn’t tear down the posters himself, he finds them problematic. “I think what makes people want to rip them down,” he said, “is their sense of injustice and their sense of rage — why are we caring about these people and not the people that, in fact, America is directly responsible for killing, which is Palestinians? It is American aid, it is American weapons, literally, that is killing Palestinians. Why do we not care about the people that we kill? The people that are our victims?”

Torn "kidnapped" posters were seen on Boston Common in early November. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The battle over the posters is unfolding across Boston, from the Common (where Gurten has also posted fliers) to T stations to college campuses as tensions flare and antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents surge in the United States.

Created by Israeli designer Tal Huber, the posters were conceived by street artists Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid, who relocated from Tel Aviv to New York City in September. Like Gurten, their lives have been consumed by the #KidnappedFromIsrael campaign since they started it.

Advertisement

Nitzan Mintz and Dede Bandaid, the Israeli artists behind the “kidnapped” posters, taped them up in the stairwell of a subway station in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on Oct. 14. ANNA WATTS/NYT

The fliers, now translated into more than 30 languages, feature the names and faces of the missing, whose ages range from around 10 months to 85 years. Many of the photos and details have come directly from families of the hostages who want their loved ones to be part of the campaign, Mintz said by phone.

Those taping up the posters say they want to honor and remember the hostages. Those tearing them down or defacing them have called the hostages “colonizers” and the campaign “false propaganda.” Many have been caught on camera mid-act, their faces broadcast over social media; some accused of ripping down fliers have been fired from their jobs as a result.

Women took part in the "Empty strollers in the Capitol" initiative promoted by the Jewish Community of Rome to remember the children kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, at Rome Capitoline Hill, on Nov. 7. Fliers, in Italian, read "kidnapped." Mauro Scrobogna/Associated Press

Lost in the ideological clash is the notion that the posters are a form of art — what graffiti historian Roger Gastman calls “cause-driven art.”

“It’s, to me, the definition of street art — it’s getting your message out there by any means necessary,” he said in a phone interview.

Others see the fliers as a form of propaganda. “I think the posters are indicative, actually, of what’s going on in American media,” said Jhally, who’s the founder and executive director of the Media Education Foundation.

Advertisement

“There are some people who are considered to be ‘worthy’ victims; that is, victims worth of our sympathy and our attention,” Jhally said, referencing Noam Chomsky. “And there are other people who are considered to be ‘unworthy’ victims . . . we don’t care about them, we don’t even want to think about them.”

People put up fliers and signs with the names and faces of people kidnapped, during a protest against the Netanyahu government, calling for his resignation and to bring home the hostages, outside The Kirya (HaKirya) on Oct. 14 in Tel Aviv. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

Mintz and Bandaid came to New York for an artist residency program, but they never started. On Oct. 7, she received a phone call from her mother in Israel who said the country was under attack.

When they heard about the hostages, “We couldn’t hold ourselves from screaming. We decided that we have to do something.”

And that something had to be immediate.

A 24-hour brainstorming session yielded the idea of putting the hostages’ names and faces on milk cartons. But production would take too long, so they simplified the concept. “After 9/11, people were still looking for loved ones and the entire city of New York was covered with ‘missing people,’” said Mintz. They modeled the design on that format.

Strangers Mintz and Bandaid approached didn’t want to help put up the posters, so they went out alone. One night they uploaded the posters to Dropbox and shared it through their social media; the next day, people were posting them around Manhattan.

“This has gone to the streets very quickly, all over the place,” Gastman said, noting that the fliers are also “being accepted in a lot of communities” that typically might not embrace street art.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, nearly 240 Holocaust survivors gathered in Manhattan to show solidarity with the hostages; they each held a “kidnapped” poster.

Gillian Laub photographed Holocaust survivors Noemi Kohn and Yaffa Eisne, each holding a poster of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas, for a visual project calling for the release of hostages in New York. Called "Image of Hope for the Hostages," the project gathered 240 Holocaust survivors at New York's Museum of Jewish Heritage. Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Now, Mintz wakes up “glued to the phone.” Watching the news, “I feel terrible. Terrible and terrified about what’s going on in Gaza, to the people,” she said. In Israel, Huber spends hours talking to families of the hostages. They update their website, www.kidnappedfromisrael.com, as new information comes in. “If we discover someone was slaughtered instead of being kidnapped,” Mintz said, “we need to remove them.”

Gurten, whose younger brother currently serves in the Israel Defense Forces, also monitors the news. “Everyone feels so helpless about the situation,” she said. “My brother is fighting in battles; the least I can do is put some posters here.”

“Everybody knows somebody,” said Fraiman, whose eldest daughter lives in Israel. “One of my granddaughter’s classmate’s families was slaughtered.”

A defaced "kidnapped" poster was seen on a bus shelter on Nov. 3, in London. Leon Neal/Getty

Gurten said she has seen videos of people tearing down posters in Arlington, Boston, New York City, and Miami. On Massachusetts Avenue, she said, some people use their car keys to scratch off the protective tape.

She and other volunteers in the area are now thinking about applying Vaseline or baby oil to create another layer of protection.

“Every week when I go to synagogue, people tell me, ‘I’ve seen the posters, and it’s made me feel stronger. I’m glad that we keep putting them out there,’” Gurten said.

“I do see this as part of my duty,” she said, “to tell the world what happened.”

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser.