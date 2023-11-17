Watch: ‘Ted’ turns back the clock in teaser for Framingham-set prequel series

Seth MacFarlane’s talking teddy bear is back with a new show, this time taking fans on a trip to the era of “Achy Breaky Heart.”
Peacock released its first teaser for “Ted,” the streamer’s upcoming prequel series, Thursday. The show returns to the world set up by the franchise’s hit 2012 and 2015 films, which earned a combined $750 million at the box office.
The films and the upcoming spinoff follow the friendship of Ted, a talking bear, and his human best friend as they cause trouble and get into hijinks. While the first two films were largely set and filmed in Boston, the upcoming prequel will take viewers to Framingham circa 1993, according to the show’s synopsis.
What is the ‘Ted’ prequel show about?
Connecticut native MacFarlane returns to voice the bad-mouthed bear, with the talking toy living at home with his teenage side kick John Bennett, played by Max Burkholder. Ted’s human friend was originally played by Mark Wahlberg in the film series, with Burkholder now stepping in to play a younger version of the character.
The delinquent duo are joined by John’s parents, Matty and Susan, played by Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach, as well as Giorgia Whigham’s cousin Blair. According to a synopsis, the show will still highlight Ted being “a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”
When does ‘Ted’ release on Peacock?
The new prequel series arrives just in time for winter, with “Ted” set to debut on Peacock Jan. 11.