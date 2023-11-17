Watch: ‘Ted’ turns back the clock in teaser for Framingham-set prequel series

Seth MacFarlane’s talking teddy bear is back with a new show, this time taking fans on a trip to the era of “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Peacock released its first teaser for “Ted,” the streamer’s upcoming prequel series, Thursday. The show returns to the world set up by the franchise’s hit 2012 and 2015 films, which earned a combined $750 million at the box office.

The films and the upcoming spinoff follow the friendship of Ted, a talking bear, and his human best friend as they cause trouble and get into hijinks. While the first two films were largely set and filmed in Boston, the upcoming prequel will take viewers to Framingham circa 1993, according to the show’s synopsis.