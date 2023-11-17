Wes Anderson will curate new film club Galerie

Film production company Indian Paintbrush has announced the launch of Galerie, branded as a “new kind of film club” that features filmmakers and directors like Wes Anderson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Ethan Hawke. The digital subscription service offers film-lovers access to essays, live events like screenings and discussions, and video content like films and series for $10 a month.
Besides Anderson, Gyllenhaal, and Hawke, the film club will have a rotating cast of guest curators such as filmmaker Karyn Kusama, director and screenwriter James Gray, and actress Taylor Russell. They’ll create and plan exhibitions, events, and content on the platform.
Galerie is currently only available at galerie.com and can be used on up to five devices. Galerie is developing apps for iOS, Android, tvOS, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV.
New members can sign up and purchase a subscription at galerie.com.
