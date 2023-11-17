Wes Anderson will curate new film club Galerie

Film production company Indian Paintbrush has announced the launch of Galerie, branded as a “new kind of film club” that features filmmakers and directors like Wes Anderson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Ethan Hawke. The digital subscription service offers film-lovers access to essays, live events like screenings and discussions, and video content like films and series for $10 a month.

Besides Anderson, Gyllenhaal, and Hawke, the film club will have a rotating cast of guest curators such as filmmaker Karyn Kusama, director and screenwriter James Gray, and actress Taylor Russell. They’ll create and plan exhibitions, events, and content on the platform.