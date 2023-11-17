How a rent-burdened generation survives

So just over a year ago, Gudura, 20, and her roommates signed a lease on a four-bedroom apartment in Fields Corner. The unit boasts built-in shelves and a large kitchen. A plush red couch commands much of the living space. And in her room, Gudura stores piles of CDs and stuffed animals.

Tamenech Gudura moved to Boston for all the reasons young people do: She had pinned down a job in town and wanted to explore the neighborhoods on the T. Gudura also hoped to immerse herself in Black food and culture — a community she felt detached from in Ipswich, the overwhelmingly white North Shore town where she was raised.

Globe reporter Diti Kohli sits down with young Bostonians to talk about housing, finances, and their futures in the city.

Advertisement

The problem? The price.

“We basically just found the cheapest place we could,” Gudura admits. “But ‘cheap’ here doesn’t really mean cheap.”

It means $800 in rent and roughly another $100 for utilities and internet each month.

When the Globe first chatted with Gudura, before her lease was renewed, she paid $750 — an amount that equaled half of her monthly income at the time, before taxes. That means Gudura is among millions of members of Gen Z who are defined as “rent-burdened,” meaning they spend at least a third of their earnings on housing. According to October data from the Census Bureau, 58 percent of tenants under 24 fall under that designation. The same goes for 44 percent of renters between the ages 25 and 34.

“I could technically leave the city and find a place that is more affordable,” she said. “But I also love the culture of Boston.”

In episode two of BoZton, the Globe spent time with Gudura to see the impact of our soaring rent prices on her day-to-day. She wandered to her corner coffee shop and took the bus to her job as a program coordinator at the Center for Teen Empowerment. What came to light was a life of making do, or doing without.

Advertisement

“I hope I can find a way to feel I can eventually calm down and not stress about money,” Gudura said. “Even now, spending money on myself feels like such a crazy thing.”

Explore the series here.

Do you have other questions about the Boston rental market? Read more:

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her @ditikohli_. Randy Vazquez can be reached at randy.vazquez@globe.com. Follow him @RandyVmedia and on Instagram at @RandyVazquezMedia.