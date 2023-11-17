Tell us: Are you going to spend this holiday shopping season?

Inflation has been the economic story this year. Rising prices have prompted consumers to spend less on discretionary items, including apparel, home goods, and electronics.

But that’s not the entire story. The economy has proven remarkably resilient, thanks to lower unemployment and rising wages. Consumers have shown they are willing to open their wallets if retailers offer them unique experiences or exceptional value.

And if there’s one time of the year when consumers feel generous, it’s the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Retailers are hoping for a big fourth quarter to meet their annual sales and profit goals.