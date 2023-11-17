Massachusetts loses jobs for second consecutive month as economy slows

The last time Massachusetts lost jobs in consecutive months was March and April 2020, when state and local governments shut down business and imposed social-distancing restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Employers cut a net 800 jobs last month, after reducing payrolls by a revised 2,600 jobs in September. The unemployment rate rose to 2.8 percent from 2.6 percent in September.

The Massachusetts economy shed jobs for the second consecutive month in October, the first back-to-back losses since the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Labor Department reported Friday.

State employment statistics, however, are volatile and subject to extensive revisions.

The job losses and rising unemployment rate — which remains historically low — reflect a slowing national economy as the highest interest rates in nearly two decades begin to bite. US employers added 150,000 jobs in October, the smallest monthly gain since June, and the national unemployment rate climbed to 3.9 percent, the highest since the beginning of 2022.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of US economic activity, also appears to be retreating; retail sales last month fell for the first time since March. Housing continues to sputter as high mortgage rates freeze the market with tight inventories, falling sales, and rising prices.

In Massachusetts, October job losses were led by professional, scientific, and professional services, a broad sector that includes employers from office cleaners to staffing firms to technology companies to legal and accounting business. The sector shed 3,800 jobs last month.

Other sectors losing jobs included government, which shed 2,400 jobs last month, leisure and hospitality, which lost 1,200 jobs. The information sector, which includes publishers, lost 200 jobs.

Sectors that gained jobs in October were education and health services, which added 3,700 jobs; construction, which added 1,100; and other services, which includes auto repair and personal services, which also gained 1,100 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities added 600 jobs, financial activities 300 jobs, and manufacturing 100 jobs.