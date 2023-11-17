For sales: Charming homes in Charlestown

CONDO FEE $280 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $230,000 in 1999

PROS Located on the bottom two stories of a 1900 brick and wood row house, this unit has hardwood floors and central air. Enter into a sun-soaked, south-facing living room with oversized windows and high ceilings with a plaster medallion. Past a half bath and closet, the kitchen has stainless appliances, black granite counters, and recessed lighting. A glass door off the adjacent dining room opens to a private brick patio. On the lower level, two bedrooms straddle either side of a remodeled double-entry bath with step-in rainfall shower. There’s storage under the stairs, and a small utility room nearby with laundry. There’s shared access (with two other units) to a rooftop deck with remarkable skyline views. CONS Bedrooms are at basement level.

The living room of 265 Bunker Hill Street #1, Charlestown. Handout

Witter & Witter, Compass, 413-237-6603, bostoncapecodconnection.com

$1,299,000

15 WALKER STREET / CHARLESTOWN

The kitchen of 15 Walker Street, Charlestown. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,464

LOT SIZE 0.01 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $110,000 in 1995

PROS This fully remodeled 1850 brick row house sits a block off Main Street, with restaurants and groceries a short walk away. Enter into a magazine-caliber kitchen with quartz counters, double farmers sink with brass faucet, exposed wood beams, double wall oven, and a range hood clad in rustic shiplap planks. Across the breakfast bar, the living room has wide pine floors and recessed lights. Find two bedrooms on the second floor, one with a dramatic light fixture and custom built-in wardrobe, plus an enchanting bath with colorful bohemian floor tiles and a glass step-in shower. The top floor holds two more bedrooms and a new bath with slate floor tile, plus steps up to a roof deck with panoramic views. CONS Laundry is down steep basement steps.

The exterior of 15 Walker Street, Charlestown. Handout

The Martha Toti Team, Coldwell Banker, 413-883-6711, martha.toti@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.