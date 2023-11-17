Reader share their thoughts on stories about Alzheimer’s and dementia

Thank you to Felice Freyer for the story on her mother’s life with Alzheimer’s (“Children of Alzheimer’s,” October 15). I was 10 when my grandfather showed signs of Alzheimer’s. Soon he forgot who we were. The same man who took us fishing and picking vegetables in his garden soon became an invalid in a nursing home. I cried myself to sleep asking God to make him better. At 17, I stood by his grave watching my grandma weep and fall to her knees. I’m 53 now and not a day goes by when I don’t ask myself the same question as the writer: “Is that my fate?”

Phil Rogers

Beverly





My wife and her siblings are in much the same boat as Freyer’s family, having watched their mother’s decline and now wondering what’s in store for them. Like the author, they live their lives day by day, trying to make wise choices but not knowing whether their actions have any bearing on their risk. Of course, in my 70s, I’m finding life in general is kind of like that. Every day’s a gift and an adventure, shrouded in mystery!

William Emmet

Washington, D.C.





My brother and I went through this terrible journey with our mom, who passed away last year. It’s [mind-blowing] when the person you’ve known your whole life, and whose words you’ve always taken at face value, in the same voice she’s used forever, starts to tell you things that you automatically believe at first, and then realize aren’t true at all; sometimes the words are the wrong ones, and sometimes the story itself is fantasy or history or some combination of the two.

Jessica Day

Greenfield

Sounding Off

Great article by Linda Matchan (“Most People Who Need Hearing Aids Don’t Use Them,” October 15). It should alert many to the connection between dementia and hearing loss, and inspire people to start earlier testing, and then maybe get hearing aids.

Stephen A. Roach

Newton





For those reluctant to “look old” — do this for yourself. I got hearing aides at 40 and sobbed at the thought of being perceived as old. But I quickly realized that any assistive device that helps you live the life you desire most fully is to be embraced. Maybe someday we as a society will recognize this . . .

CupofTea

posted on bostonglobe.com





It is important that the hearing aid is the proper one to address the cause of hearing loss. To simply say that the loss is age-related is a gross simplification. I have worn a hearing aid for the past 40 years so I speak from experience.

Micheal P. Lombardo

Fairhaven





My one but important issue with this is the scant attention paid to the cost — and that none of it is picked up by Medicare. The cost, even for the very lowest price hearing aids, is prohibitive for many. “What can I afford to do without so I am able to hear?” is a question that no one should have to ponder.

Barbara Harting

Framingham





I don’t understand why the writer didn’t interview Costco. After several years of using $6,000 (plus or minus) audiologists, cousins persuaded me to visit Costco for hearing aids. They employ professional audiologists and use Philips products. I brought my cost down by several thousand dollars.

Stuart P. Leffler

Brooklyn





I put off getting hearing aids for years before finally getting them a few months ago at Costco. They cost under $2,000. They make a world of difference in my life, and especially for my wife, who no longer has to continually repeat herself. They are not particularly noticeable, are comfortable enough that I forget I’m wearing them, and are adjustable to ambient conditions (like being in a crowded room) through my smartphone.

barkas

posted on bostonglobe.com





I am also a wife and I’ll tell you that having to repeat EVERYTHING is very hard on a relationship. So, if someone doesn’t want to get hearing aids for themself, they should consider the people around them.

nemv22

posted on bostonglobe.com

