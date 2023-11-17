‘I’m grateful to these kids for making me a mom’: Families celebrate National Adoption Day in Boston

Christopher’s role as Aiden’s father was legalized on Friday, National Adoption Day, at the Boston Municipal Court, when he legally adopted the boy.

Christopher then bought a larger home in Swampscott with a spacious yard for Aiden, now 2 and a Muppets fan, and their dog, Ollie.

In December 2021, Christopher Robinson’s sister died, leaving behind her 3-month-old son, Aiden. Just two months after her death, Aiden moved into Christopher’s South Boston apartment, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

“This day means the world to me,” Robinson said. “This means Aiden will be able to stay connected to his biological family.”

Like Aiden, more than 100 children and teens were legally adopted across the state Friday, according to Bridget Chiaruttini, executive director of Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange. Twenty-one of those children became official members of their new families at the court, where the exchange, among other organizations, hosted a celebration.

Festivities at the courthouse began with a breakfast, where children received balloon animals and families could get their portraits taken. After breakfast, the families gathered for an topening ceremony, where children were greeted by Wally the Green Monster and Governor Maura Healey spoke.

“You, to me, are a symbol of what makes this state great,” Healey said to the children being adopted during the ceremony. “You have a superpower because you’ve learned a lot about life earlier than a lot of people.”

Following the opening ceremony, families moved upstairs to various courtrooms, where parents legally adopted their children, with family and friends in tow to celebrate.

According to the adoption resource exchange, the celebration dates back to November 2002, when the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families, the courts, and the exchange joined efforts to raise awareness about the need for adoptive families.

More than 2,400 children in the state are awaiting adoption and hundreds of them are at risk of aging out of foster care without being adopted.

Aiden’s sister, Gabriella, 3, was also adopted on Friday morning, but by a different family — Julie and Eric Abruzzi. The Abruzzis became Gabriella’s foster parents when she was 3 weeks old in May 2020. Gabriella had been their 15th foster child.

“Being a foster parent has been the most joyful experience for me,” said Julie Abruzzi, who formerly worked as a clerk for the Department of Children & Families. “I’m grateful to these kids for making me a mom.”

A family photo with Judge Peter Coyne after Aiden and Gabriella were legally adopted on National Adoption Day. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Aiden, Gabriella, and their new families crowded into courtroom nine on the fourth floor of the courthouse for the legalization of their adoptions after the event’s opening ceremony.

Judge Peter Coyne, an associate justice for the Suffolk County Juvenile Court, began the legalization by abandoning his bench to sit at the table with the “stars of the day [Aiden and Gabriella],” he said.

“Your decision today, Mr. Robinson, has changed his life forever,” Coyne said to Robinson, who was seated with Aiden in his lap.

“The decency and the goodness of people in the word is unbelievable. I have a great and very healthy respect for you all,” Coyne said to Robinson and the Abruzzis.

Upon legalizing Robinson’s adoption of Aiden and the Abruzzi’s adoption of Gabriella, aunts and uncles, grandparents, cousins, and friends seated in the courtroom broke into applause, shedding tears of joy.

“The decision to adopt shows the power of love and the power of possibility,” Healey said.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.