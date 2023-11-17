Lawsuit filed against Salem Hospital over possible exposure to HIV and hepatitis

The hospital acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that it had notified 450 patients that they may have been exposed to HIV or hepatitis B or C because, during a two-year period, hospital staff failed to follow “best practice” when infusing medications during endoscopies.

Filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court by the Keches Law Group, the complaint accuses the hospital — as well as its parent, Mass General Brigham and 10 unnamed employees — of negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress in the incident.

A Milton law firm has filed a class action suit against Salem Hospital on behalf of patients who may have been exposed to HIV or viral hepatitis while undergoing medical procedures.

The hospital said that the risk of infection is “extremely small” and there has been no evidence that anyone became infected as a result of the improper procedures. It has offered free testing to the 450 patients as well as “a clinician-staffed hotline to answer questions” and “any necessary support.”

The state Department of Public Health, which has conducted an on-site inspection, agreed that the risk of infection was “very low” and that there is no evidence that any have occurred.

The named plaintiff in the suit, Melinda Cashman of Amesbury, underwent endoscopic procedures at Salem Hospital sometime between June 14, 2021 and April 19, 2023, the suit states.

She was recently notified of the error, “and as a result will now have to undergo testing, screening, and evaluation in an attempt to determine whether or not she was infected, a process which can take months or even years,” the suit stated. “As a result, Plaintiff suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress and mental anguish associated therewith.”

Cashman and the other patients, the suit alleges, are suffering “permanent injuries, including additional testing and extreme anxiety and emotional distress and decreased quality of life as a result of being exposed or potentially being exposed to an infection and, potentially, suffering a serious infection.”

The complaint asserts that the hospital and its employees failed “to take necessary and appropriate measures” to protect patients from infection and that the hospital did not properly hire, train, and supervise its employees.

The suit asks the court to award damages and order the hospital to discontinue the “unlawful practices” that led to this incident.

