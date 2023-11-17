Maine lobsterman jumps from boat to help rescue a driver trapped in sinking car

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lobsterman in Maine jumped from a boat into the water to help save a driver trapped in a sinking car, police said.

The car drove into Casco Bay shortly after noon on Thursday, according to police in Portland, Maine.

Police and fire crews were able to force entry into the vehicle while it was underwater. The lobster boat was nearby. Manny Kourinos, who was on board, jumped in and helped pull out the driver, police said. The water temperature was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).