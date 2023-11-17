Man shot outside Islamic Center of Rhode Island

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. People were inside the mosque at the time.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said that a man affiliated with the mosque regularly sells clothing outside the mosque at 39 Haskins St. The man had bent down to set up his table at around 11:40 a.m. when someone in a vehicle shot him and sped away, Lapatin said.

PROVIDENCE — A man selling Islamic clothing was shot and wounded outside the Islamic Center of Rhode Island late Friday morning.

Lapatin and Chief Oscar Perez said there had been no threats to the mosque recently. “We have a great relationship with them,” said Perez, adding that he went to high school with one of the imams.

The police are increasing security at all of the mosques in the city, Perez said.

Lapatin said that detectives are investigating the shooting, but said the motive for the shooting is not yet known. Police did not release a description of the shooter.

This story will update.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.