Moose on the loose outside elementary school

On the morning of Oct. 30, a special visitor made an appearance in the drop-off line at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland , northwest of Worcester . School staff member Christine Riggieri snapped a photo of the gigantic creature standing outside the front doors of the school. Thankfully, the moose made its appearance before students showed up to get dropped off. The town’s police department posted Riggieri’s photo on Facebook and shared some advice from state wildlife officials. “Never try to approach or pursue a moose,” the post said. “Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders. Wildlife professionals recommend letting the moose find its way out of populated areas and into nearby forested areas.” And that’s what happened in this situation, as the moose left the school grounds on its own. “It walked slowly by looking around, and walked into a school crosswalk and ended up walking down Main Street on the sidewalk,” said Riggieri. “Quite the sight.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

NAKED MAN APPEARS IN NORTH END HOME

Advertisement

At about 8:35 a.m. Aug. 12, Boston police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a house on Snelling Place in the North End that took a bizarre (and downright scary) turn. As first reported in the North End Regional Review, officers who arrived at the scene were told that the man who broke in was still inside the home. According to the police incident report obtained by the Globe, the victim said she was sleeping on the second floor when she was awakened by a loud noise. She went downstairs and saw her belongings strewn about and both the refrigerator and freezer doors wide open. She called her daughter (who immediately notified police) and went up to the third floor, where she found the bathroom door ajar and could see a naked man sitting on the toilet. Arriving officers ordered the intruder to come downstairs. He did so, carrying two bottles of alcohol and naked but for an orange towel, strategically placed in an effort to cover himself. Police arrested the 32-year-old Dorchester man on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime and vandalizing property. The victim told police her purse had been emptied and money had been taken out of her wallet and was scattered on the table. But even more concerning, police found a hammer on the landing on the top floor near the exit door to the roof. Police noted in their report that there was an “open unsecured” construction site nearby on Snelling Place, and the victim told the North End Regional Review that the suspect may have gained access to her home from it. After the nude prowler was taken into custody, he complained about chest pains and was evaluated by EMS. “He additionally explained to officers and EMTs,” said the police report, “that he wanted to go to the hospital to get an EKG because he knows the hospital has better food than the police station, and the hospital beds are more comfortable than [the] District A1 prisoner cell block.”

Advertisement

MISCHIEF MAKING

Advertisement

At 7:16 p.m. Oct. 31, Wakefield police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity of Montrose Avenue and Ledgewood Road, where a caller reported that a male wearing a Michael Myers-style mask (just like the creepy star of the ‘Halloween’ slasher movies) was scaring numerous kids in the area. But according to the log entry, officers found that the masked guy was merely “participating in Halloween activities.” A few hours later at 10:19 p.m., police got a call reporting that some youngsters knocked over the porta-potty in a work area by Myrtle Avenue and Cooper Street. According to the police log entry, the Department of Public Works was notified and was going to “attempt to clean up the area.”

SPY DRONE?

At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 29, Stow police received a call from a resident of Red Acre Road who reported that a drone had been in his backyard the night before andwas “possibly facing his windows,” according to the log entry. Police advised him that if it happened again, to call immediately so the area could be checked.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.