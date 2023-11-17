N.H. Supreme Court asked to revive civil rights case against white nationalist group

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella filed a civil complaint in January against neo-Nazi group NSC-131, founder Christopher R. Hood Jr., and group member Leo Anthony Cullinan, alleging that they conspired to violate the Civil Rights Act by hanging a racist banner from an overpass in Portsmouth, N.H., in 2022.

An effort by New Hampshire’s top law enforcement official to bring civil rights charges against a white nationalist group is headed to the state’s Supreme Court, after repeated setbacks at the trial court.

But a judge dismissed the case in June, concluding that Formella’s office was seeking to apply trespassing laws in a way that would impermissibly violate freedom of speech.

Rockingham County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff warned that the theory of the state’s case against NSC-131 could be used inappropriately against others who wish to talk about race in public without engaging in violence.

“For example, a person protesting on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement would face the very real threat of prosecution for demonstrating on public property,” Ruoff wrote. “On that basis, many such protesters would suppress those views and refrain from expressing them on public property based on their reasonable perception that the government or its actors do not share their views.”

Ruoff declined to modify his dismissal order in October, when Formella’s team urged him to reconsider.

In a statement Thursday, Formella said his office is appealing to the Supreme Court based on a belief that “the right to freedom of speech does not provide people with the license to unlawfully trespass, inflict harm upon our communities, and interfere with the rights of law-abiding citizens based on animus towards others’ race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or sex.”

The letters in NSC-131′s name stand for Nationalist Social Club. The neo-Nazi and white supremacist group, which was founded in 2019 and now has dozens of members, is focused on New England but has been noticed by extremism researchers nationwide. Its members have targeted drag story hour events, distributed hateful flyers, and sparred with counter-protesters.

Hood, the group’s founder, was charged with public fighting outside a drag queen story hour event in Boston’s Jamaica Plain, but a judge deemed him not guilty in that case earlier this year.

In a social media post on Nov. 1, Hood used homophobic and menacing language to insult the officials who have sought to take legal action against him and his group. He shared a link to a news article about Formella’s case.

“They would be wise to take their L and carry on,” Hood wrote.

Cullinan, the codefendant in the New Hampshire case, died in June, reportedly from a drug overdose.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.