R.I. attorney general sues Prospect Medical Holdings, says his concern for its hospitals is ‘greater than it has ever been’

Prospect owns Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, and Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, which in 2021, were subject to a set of conditions imposed by Neronha’s office as part of his approval of a deal the company proposed under the Hospital Conversion Act. Prospect, a for-profit parent company, was required to put $80 million in escrow, to ensure that the two hospitals could continue to operate. And the hospitals could not be leased or sold for at least five years.

PROVIDENCE — Prospect Medical Holdings, the Los Angeles-based private equity firm that operates two Rhode Island hospitals, was sued this month by Attorney General Peter Neronha for a series of violations that Neronha said raise “significant concerns” about the financial viability of the hospitals. Prospect owes tens of millions of dollars to vendors, according to court documents that state Superior Court Judge Brian Stern agreed to unseal on Friday.

On Friday, Neronha said his concern over Prospect is “greater than it has ever been.”

In a 106-page petition that was filed in court on Nov. 8, and unsealed on Friday, Prospect has allegedly failed to comply with a series of conditions of the 2021 sale, including ensuring that vendors are paid on a timely basis. As of Oct. 31, Roger Williams and Fatima together owed more than $24 million to vendors, payments that are 90 days or more past due, and which jeopardize “the financial health and stability of the hospitals, and ultimately patient care,” court filings say.

Documents obtained by the Boston Globe on Friday also allege that Prospect has failed to provide a notice of regulatory investigations, and on “multiple occasions” has delayed providing required information to Neronha’s office.

In Neronha’s Petition to Enforce, he asked the court to order that Prospect comply with all conditions under his 2021 decision, including adequately funding the operations of the two hospitals immediately.

“We need to ensure the continued viability of these hospitals for as long as we can,” said Neronha in a statement on Friday. “They are integral to our community network of care and employ thousands of Rhode Islanders. Prospect needs to fulfill their legal, and frankly ethical, obligations to Rhode Islanders — and our lawsuit is the next step in making sure they do so.”

Attorneys from Neronha’s office and Prospect are expected in court on Nov. 28 for a hearing on the attorney general’s petition for a temporary restraining order seeking immediate compliance with the 2021 decision.

“Prospect’s financial condition continues to deteriorate; they are closing and otherwise disinvesting in their hospitals across the country,” said Neronha. “We saw this train coming in June 2021, which is why we imposed unprecedented financial conditions on our approval of the ownership change, including an $80 million escrow.”

A spokesman for Prospect could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Prospect has long had a tumultuous relationship with state officials. Most recently, on Nov. 9, the Rhode Island Department of Health issued a compliance order against Prospect, alleging the company has been underfunding its two local hospitals to the point where it’s impacting operations and causing patient surgeries to be canceled.

In October, at least 19 elective procedures were canceled at Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center. Each of these cancelations was because the proper equipment and supplies were not available because of Prospect’s failure to pay its vendors, according to the health department.

An investigation by the state health department revealed that as of Oct. 24, more than 250 of the hospitals’ approximately 830 vendors were operating with the hospitals on a “cash on demand” basis. That means they deliver supplies only if they are paid at the time of delivery, a policy generally reserved for customers with a history of nonpayment. Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center have historically taken more than 90 days to pay vendors, state filings say.

Hip joints, catheters, endoscopes, and eye lenses are among the supplies for which vendors of Prospect’s Rhode Island hospitals were not paid. The procedures that were canceled included endoscopies, eye surgeries, and a spinal surgery, according to the health department investigation.

In late 2022 Prospect, a private equity firm, announced that it planned to sell its hospitals to a nonprofit foundation. At the time, it seemed like welcome news for the state’s health regulators and patients who have long worried about low-income Rhode Islanders’ ability to access care.

Prospect and its prospective buyer, The Centurion Foundation, submitted their third Hospital Conversion Act application to state regulators earlier this week. Neronha’s office has twice deemed their application for the sale incomplete, which has prevented the two organizations from completing the first step of the transaction. According to state law, both Neronha and the state health department will have to approve, deny, or approve with conditions, the sale of any hospitals.

Representatives of The Centurion Foundation have not responded to multiple requests for interviews by the Boston Globe.

