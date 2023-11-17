Section of Route 24 in Fall River closed after crash

The highway is closed at exit 8 and drivers should avoid Route 79, officials said. State transportation officials posted about the crash around 6 a.m.

A crash in Fall River Friday morning caused “serious injuries” and closed a section of Route 24 north, officials said.

Northbound traffic is being detoured. Officials did not say how many drivers were injured.

