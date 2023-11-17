scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Shooting reported with ‘multiple victims’ at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, N.H., police say

By Steven Porter and Amanda Gokee Globe Staff,Updated November 17, 2023, 6 minutes ago

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said Friday afternoon that troopers are investigating a report of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital.

“There are multiple victims,” state police posted on social media.

Two helicopters circled the area as police from multiple agencies reported to the scene, and police scanner traffic indicated authorities were working to clear the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter. Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.

