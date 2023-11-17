Shooting reported with ‘multiple victims’ at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, N.H., police say

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said Friday afternoon that troopers are investigating a report of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital.
“There are multiple victims,” state police posted on social media.
Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims.— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 17, 2023
Additional updates will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/PSsZNrDZWb
Two helicopters circled the area as police from multiple agencies reported to the scene, and police scanner traffic indicated authorities were working to clear the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
