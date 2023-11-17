Driver will not face criminal charges in death of 5-year-old girl in Andover

In a statement, Tucker said an extensive investigation that included drug testing the driver, reviewing video from inside the Sysco Systems truck, interviewing witnesses, and examining the operation of traffic signals, led to the conclusion that the child’s death was not the result of a criminal act.

Sidney Mae Olsonwas crossing the intersection of Route 28 and Elm Street on May 9 when the truck, which had been stopped at a red light, drove forward after the light turned green, officials have said. Olson was with her mother, 3-year-old brother, and young cousin at the time.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that fatally struck a 5-year-old girl as she crossed an Andover intersection on her scooter with her family will not face criminal charges, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said Friday.

“The investigative findings do not provide sufficient evidence to seek criminal charges against the driver of the tractor-trailer,” Tucker said. “The driver was stopped at the intersection. As he began to advance forward on the light turning green, he was unable to see Ms. Olson traveling on her scooter in the crosswalk below.”

The driver “was not impaired by any substances and immediately came to a controlled stop after the collision,” Tucker said. Tucker’s office did not release the driver’s name because he does not face charges.

Tucker said his office had shared its findings with the Olson family, who said they were “relieved to reach closure in the criminal investigation.”

The family thanked law enforcement and emergency responders for the “tough work” they faced while investigating the death of a child and said the decision not to charge the driver “doesn’t change the terrible truth: The crash that killed Sidney, like 42,000 US traffic deaths last year, was preventable.”

“That’s why on Sunday November 19, our charity, the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund, is calling for ‘Safe Streets for People’ on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims,” the family said.

The family said mandating cross-view mirrors on trucks, as is now required on state-owned trucks, could have saved their child’s life.

“Small changes make a big difference. Simple safety features, like cross-view mirrors that are now required on state-owned trucks in Massachusetts thanks to the vulnerable road users law, could have saved Sidney’s life,’' the family said. “The solutions to these problems exist. We just need to implement them.”

The family will commemorate Sidney at “Sidney’s Rainbow Run” in Andover on Thanksgiving Day.

“When Sidney died, it left an immeasurable hole in our lives. We miss her giggly laugh, dimpled smile, and kind heart,” the family said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.