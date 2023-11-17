Wellesley College among schools under investigation for antisemitism, Islamophobia

One school district and six colleges are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, as part of a government effort to address a rise in reports of discrimination on campuses “since the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas conflict,” the department announced Thursday.

"Hate has no place in our schools, period," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the statement. "Schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn."

The affected colleges are Cornell University, Columbia University and the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York; Wellesley College in Massachusetts; and the University of Pennsylvania and Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. The Maize Unified School District in Kansas is also under investigation.