Wellesley College among schools under investigation for antisemitism, Islamophobia

One school district and six colleges are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, as part of a government effort to address a rise in reports of discrimination on campuses “since the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas conflict,” the department announced Thursday.
"Hate has no place in our schools, period," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the statement. "Schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn."
The affected colleges are Cornell University, Columbia University and the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York; Wellesley College in Massachusetts; and the University of Pennsylvania and Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. The Maize Unified School District in Kansas is also under investigation.
Advertisement
Five investigations relate to antisemitism and two to Islamophobia, a department spokesperson said. All seven were opened Wednesday or Thursday.
If made out, the allegations could constitute violations to Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin, including harassment based on a person's shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, in programs receiving federal funds.
The department had seen "the fear students and school communities experience as hate proliferates in schools," Catherine E. Lhamon, assistant secretary of education for civil rights, said in the statement.
She added that the office "reaches conclusions at the end of investigations and that a school's appearance on this list does not reflect a conclusion that the law has been violated."
On Oct. 31, a Cornell University student was arrested after he allegedly made antisemitic threats online, including death threats against Jews. The previous day, Columbia students held a news conference about antisemitism and Islamophobia they had witnessed since Oct. 7. At Cooper Union in late October, Jewish students sheltered in a library as pro-Palestinian demonstrators banged on the glass walls of the building.
Advertisement
Laura Meckler contributed to this report.