Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Mass. Pike in Grafton

Claudia Lukas, of Longmeadow, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was later pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton Wednesday night after a truck fell onto her vehicle, State Police said.

Three others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

At around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, State Police responded to two separate but related crashes on the turnpike, which is also Interstate 90.

In the first crash, two cars collided with the center median barrier, coming to rest in the middle and left lanes, the statement said. Then, a third car struck the guardrail and came to rest in the breakdown lane.

Just moments later, three large trucks were involved in a crash, causing one of them to overturn onto Lukas’s car, a 2012 Subaru Legacy, State Police said. The second crash involved a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer, and a 2019 Hino box truck.

One tractor-trailer went off the edge of the road, through a guardrail, and down an embankment, State Police said.

The driver and the passenger of the Volvo tractor-trailer, a man and woman of about 30 years old from Lakewood, Ohio, were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries, the statement said.

A 27-year-old woman from Oxford, driving a 2012 Kia Sorento SUV involved in the first crash, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, State Police said.

The driver of a 2017 Honda Accord involved in the first crash, a 23-year-old Springfield man, had no apparent injuries. A 61-year-old Hardwick man who was driving the Freightliner and a 40-year-old man from Bridgewater driving the box truck driver also had no injuries, State Police said.

All the vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene and are being held for investigation, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.