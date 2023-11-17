Woman on Boston Police Department’s most wanted list arrested in Dorchester

A woman who was recently featured on the Boston Police Department’s most wanted list was arrested Thursday in Dorchester, police said.

Rebecca Savickas, 42, of Dorchester, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. on Glendale Street, police said.

Savickas was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and battery on a person over age 60 or disabled, assault with a dangerous weapon, and larceny. She was previously arraigned on the charges but did not show up for later court dates, prosecutors said.