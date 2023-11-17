Woman on Boston Police Department’s most wanted list arrested in Dorchester

A woman who was recently featured on the Boston Police Department’s most wanted list was arrested Thursday in Dorchester, police said.
Rebecca Savickas, 42, of Dorchester, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. on Glendale Street, police said.
Savickas was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and battery on a person over age 60 or disabled, assault with a dangerous weapon, and larceny. She was previously arraigned on the charges but did not show up for later court dates, prosecutors said.
“She is scheduled in Dorchester court today to remove the default warrant,” said Tina Nguyen, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.