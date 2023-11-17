5 of the most scathing allegations against George Santos in the House ethics report

On Thursday, Santos said he would not seek reelection next year. And on Friday, Representative Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi and chairman of the Ethics Committee, filed a motion to expel Santos from the House. A vote is likely to come after Thanksgiving.

The sweeping 56-page report detailed a stunning array of alleged misconduct. Santos already faces nearly two dozen federal charges , which include allegations of stealing the identities of donors and using their credit cards to spend thousands of dollars.

In a scathing report released by the House Ethics Committee Thursday, investigators said they found “substantial evidence” that Representative George Santos, an embattled Republican from New York, violated federal criminal laws and knowingly violated ethics guidelines.

Santos has blamed Nancy Marks, his former treasurer who pleaded guilty last month to filing false reports with the Federal Election Commission, for the errors in his campaign filings. But investigators allege that Santos was “heavily involved in the day-to-day financial operations of his campaigns.”

Members of the investigative subcommittee included Representatives David Joyce, a Republican from Ohio; Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania; John Rutherford, a Republican from Florida; and Glenn Ivey, a Democrat from Maryland.

Here are some of the most shocking allegations in the Ethics Committee report.

His campaign staff viewed him as a “fabulist” and encouraged him to seek treatment because of his frequent lies

In the time since he was elected to the House, Santos has admitted to embellishing parts of his background. But his “lies go far beyond accuracies on a resume,” the report alleged. Santos was able to sustain a “complex web of unlawful activity” involving his campaign, personal, and business finances through a “constant series of lies to his constituents, donors, and staff about his background and experience,” the report said.

Members of his campaign staff told investigators they viewed him as a “fabulist” and that his “penchant for telling lies was so concerning that he was encouraged to seek treatment.” In December 2021, members of his campaign team presented Santos with a 141-page “Vulnerability Report” that raised issues with his background and campaign disclosures, according to the report. Among them, there was “no evidence” to support his claims that he graduated from New York University with an MBA or Baruch College with a bachelor of economics and finance. It also raised questions about his personal finances.

“As a result of the [internal] report, Representative Santos was encouraged by his campaign staff to drop out of the race and, when he refused, three staffers quit his campaign altogether,” the report said.

Investigators said Santos was “frequently in debt” and had an “abysmal credit score”

Investigators wrote that Santos’s personal finances were “drastically different” from what he disclosed on official statements, and “even more irreconcilable with the narrative he broadcast to his constituents, campaign supporters, and staff.”

Witnesses told investigators that Santos would “boast of significant wealth and claim to have access to a ‘trust’ managed by a ‘family firm.’” But in reality, he was “frequently in debt, had an abysmal credit score, and relied on an ever-growing wallet of high-interest credit cards to fund his luxury spending habits,” the report stated.

“He occasionally deposited large amounts of cash that he has never accounted for, moved money between his various bank accounts in a highly suspicious manner, and made over $240,000 [in] cash withdrawals for unknown purposes,” investigators wrote.

The report also notes that Santos “referenced a background in finance” during both of his campaigns as “part of his qualifications for election to the House.” That background, the report concluded, “was largely fictional.”

In one text message exchange with Marks, he “gave the impression that he was a prolific stock trader,” the report stated.

“[Recent comments by the Treasury Secretary are] going to hurt me with my stocks and all my trading[.] I’ll go bankrupt[.] I lost 700k with this BS,” Santos texted Marks.

Santos allegedly misused campaign funds for expensive travel and meals

The report alleges that Santos deceived donors “into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

Santos allegedly diverted money from his campaign, a political action committee, and LLCs that he owned or controlled, including RedStone Strategies and the Devolder Organization, to pay for personal expenses such as shopping and travel. His campaign incurred “significant travel expenses for flights, hotels, Ubers, and meals,” according to the report.

One staffer expressed concern about how often Santos traveled outside of the district for his campaign, while another said Santos “was definitely a high roller,” according to the report. But witnesses affiliated with the campaign offered “conflicting testimony” about his out-of-district travel. One said Santos took two only trips out of state during the campaign, while another said he traveled “once per month,” investigators wrote.

The Office of Congressional Ethics separately identified several expenditures that raised “concerns of potential personal use of campaign funds,” including $2,281 spent at resorts in Atlantic City in July 2022; $1,400 at Virtual Skin Spa in Jericho, N.Y., in July 2022; and $225 at CityMD, an urgent care facility in Huntington, N.Y., in August 2022, investigators wrote.

Investigators also identified a $3,332 Airbnb expenditure in July 2022 that was reported to the Federal Election Commission as a “hotel stay.” But investigators said that a “review of the campaign’s calendar on that date indicated that Representative Santos was ‘off at [the] Hamptons for the weekend.’”

Investigators also found taxi and hotel charges on the campaign’s credit card from Las Vegas in December 2021, a time when Santos “had told his campaign staff that he was on his honeymoon and there were no corresponding campaign events on his calendar.”

Other misreported campaign funds allegedly paid for Botox and luxury shopping purchases

Other expenditures related to “spa services and/or cosmetic procedures could not be verified as having a campaign nexus,” the report says. These included a $1,500 purchase made on the campaign’s credit card that was not reported to the FEC but was noted as “Botox” in expense spreadsheets that Marks provided to investigators. Another $1,400 charge was also described as “Botox,” according to the report.

According to bank records, “at least $200,000″ was transferred from the bank account of RedStone to Santos’s personal bank accounts in 2022, per the report. RedStone was “described as an independent expenditure political committee” meant to bolster Santos’s congressional campaign, according to the report.

The funds that contributors sent were allegedly used to “pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at Only Fans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking,” the report said.

Santos allegedly lied to campaign donors by reporting “fictitious loans”

Investigators allege that Santos “reported fictitious loans to his political committees to induce donors and party committees to make further contributions to his campaign — and then diverted more campaign money to himself as purported ‘repayments’ of those fictitious loans.”

Investigators found “significant campaign finance violations” by Santos and his campaign committees during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, the report said. During the 2020 election cycle, his campaign committee reported more than $81,000 in loans but the actual amount was $3,500, according to the report.

In his July 2020 FEC quarterly filing, Santos reported having $73,355 on hand, but in reality, he had less than $14,000, according to the report.

“The reality was that the campaign did not have the funds to pay outstanding debts; at least one campaign staffer went eight months without being paid for his work,” investigators wrote.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.