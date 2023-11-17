Rosalynn Carter in hospice care at home

The family announced earlier this year that the former first lady is suffering from dementia. The former president entered hospice care at home in February.

The center said the 96-year-old is at home with former president Jimmy Carter, now 99. The Carter family said through the statement that they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Ga., the Carter Center announced Friday.

They have been married for more than 77 years, through his rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976. After his 1980 defeat, the couple established The Carter Center in Atlanta as a global center to advocate human rights, democracy and public health.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday he plans to publicly release thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, making good on a promise he made to far-right members of his party when he was campaigning for the job.

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” Johnson said in a statement.

The newly elected speaker said the first tranche of security footage, around 90 hours, would be released on a public committee website Friday, with the rest of the more than 40,000 hours expected to be posted over the next several months. In the meantime, a public viewing room will also be set up in the Capitol for viewing the footage.

For the last several months, the GOP-led House Administration Committee has made the video available by appointment only to members of the media, criminal defendants, and a limited number of other people. The video shows some of the fighting up close and gives a bird’s eye view of the Capitol complex — one that visitors rarely see — as hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building, violently attacking police officers and breaking in through windows and doors.

By expanding this access to the general public, Johnson is fulfilling one of the pledges he made last month to the most conservative members of his party, including Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, who orchestrated the ouster of former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The move will grant the general public a stunning level of access to sensitive and explicit Jan. 6 security footage, which many critics have warned could be endangered if it gets into the wrong hands. The hours of footage detail not only the shocking assault rioters made on US Capitol Police as they breached the building but also how the rioters accessed the building and the routes lawmakers used to flee to safety.

In February, McCarthy gave then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to the footage, a move that Democrats swiftly condemned as a “grave” breach of security with potentially far-reaching consequences.

The conservative commentator aired a first installment to millions of viewers on his prime-time show in the spring, working to bend perceptions of the violent, grueling siege that played out for the world to see into a narrative favorable to Trump.

Associated Press

Biden signs funding bill, averting shutdown

WASHINGTON — President Biden signed a short-term government funding bill Thursday, narrowly averting a government shutdown but leaving a larger spending clash for Congress early next year.

The Senate gave final approval to the package late Wednesday, about 48 hours before a shutdown deadline at midnight Friday. In a two-step plan, the bill funds congressional priorities including military construction, veterans affairs, transportation, housing, and the Energy Department through Jan. 19. Other agencies would be funded until Feb. 2.

The vote in the Senate was 87-11, with 10 Republicans and one Democrat, Michael Bennet of Colorado, opposing the bill. It was approved by the House on Tuesday with near-unanimous support from Democrats and nearly half of House Republicans opposing it.

The spending plan does not include additional aid for Israel or Ukraine.

The bill funds federal agencies at current levels and does not contain any policy conditions.

New York Times

Nevada AG investigating those claiming to be Trump electors

Nevada’s attorney general is investigating Republicans who claimed to be presidential electors for Donald Trump in 2020 even though Joe Biden won the state, according to a person familiar with the probe who spoke about the sensitive matter on the condition of anonymity.

The investigation by Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is similar to those in other states that are already underway. Prosecutors in Michigan and Georgia this summer filed charges against would-be electors, and the attorneys general in Arizona and New Mexico are investigating in their states.

The investigation in Nevada — the latest to emerge — was first reported by Politico, and the targets are unclear. The investigation has been underway since at least September, according to another person who has talked with one of the alternate electors and described the timing on the condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Ford declined to describe the status of the inquiry.

In December 2020, Republicans in seven states that Biden won — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — signed paperwork falsely claiming they were the state’s true electors. They sent the official-looking documents to the Senate and National Archives, and Trump’s allies used them to try to prevent the certification of the election on Jan. 6, 2021, before and after Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol.

Washington Post

US to lift restrictions on Chinese agency in fentanyl deal

The US will lift restrictions on a Chinese agency accused of human-rights violations in exchange for Beijing’s planned crackdown on the fentanyl trade, according to a Biden administration official.

President Biden’s deal with Xi Jinping to curb production of illicit fentanyl, a deadly synthetic drug, was one of the main achievements for the president resulting from his high-stakes meeting with the Chinese leader in California this week.

China’s Ministry of Public Security’s Institute for Forensic Science, a national network of crime labs, will see restrictions on access to US technology lifted as part of the agreement, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the deal.

The curbs, put in place in 2020 by former President Donald Trump, prohibited the institute from doing business with US companies due to its alleged human-rights violations against ethnic Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region.

Removing the institute from the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist was the only way for the US to make progress with China on the fentanyl issue, the administration official said. The official called the US concession a modest step and cited other authorities, like financial sanctions, that remain in place to address human-rights issues.

In return, China agreed to issue a notice to its domestic industries reminding them about legal restrictions on the manufacture and export of fentanyl, precursor chemicals, and pill-press equipment used to make the drug.

Chinese authorities have also begun to take law enforcement actions against synthetic-drug and chemical-precursor suppliers, according to a White House fact sheet.

The fentanyl issue is a priority for Biden, who has faced criticism from Republicans over his administration’s handling of the issue ahead of the 2024 election. Fentanyl addiction and deaths have spiked for the last decade, becoming a major problem across the US.

Bloomberg News