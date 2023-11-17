Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after she sued the powerful music producer

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

The parties announced Friday evening that they had reached an agreement to resolve the case, although they disclosed no details about the terms of the settlement.

NEW YORK — Sean Combs and singer Cassie have reached a settlement just one day after she filed an explosive lawsuit accusing the hip-hop mogul of rape and numerous instances of physical abuse.

In a statement, Combs said: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

For Combs, the settlement quickly shuts down what could have been a risky and potentially embarrassing process of legal discovery — in which reams of evidence are made public — and a possible trial. And Ventura, who has already aired her accusations through a public complaint, avoids a cross-examination by Combs’ attorneys.

In a lawsuit that drew international attention, Ventura — who signed to Combs’ Bad Boy label in 2005, when she was 19, and dated him for about a decade — accused Combs of what she said was years of beatings, controlling behavior and various forms of sexual abuse, including a rape. In response, a lawyer for Combs, Ben Brafman, said, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

According to Ventura’s suit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Combs assaulted her numerous times, leaving her bloodied and bruised; she said his employees sometimes took her to hotel rooms for days to recover out of the public eye.

In one of the suit’s most disturbing allegations, Ventura said that for years she was forced to participate in sexual encounters with a succession of male prostitutes, as Combs watched, masturbated and recorded videos. According the suit, Combs called these events “freak offs,” and they took place in a number of high-end hotels throughout the United States.

According to Ventura’s suit, Combs controlled nearly every aspect of her life, paying for her homes, car, clothes and other necessities, and even had access to her personal medical records. The suit says Ventura never went to the police because she feared it “would merely give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

Combs, who started Bad Boy in 1993, became one of the most powerful and successful figures in the hip-hop industry, working with stars such as the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, and helping to transform rap music and culture into a global pop phenomenon and a major business.

Still, his rise to fame has been dotted with allegations of violence, including that he and his bodyguards beat a rival music executive, Steve Stoute, with a Champagne bottle and other items.

Last year, Combs received a lifetime achievement honor at the BET Awards, and in September, he was given the global icon award at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Even with the settlement, however, the damage to Combs’ reputation and legacy may be substantial. In the day since Ventura’s suit was filed, past allegations of violence and abuse have been resurfaced, and various musicians have publicly signaled their support for Ventura.

