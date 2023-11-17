Dean Tran doesn’t deserve the public trust

Tran is innocent until proven guilty. But there are now three unrelated court cases against him in federal and state court. To try to dismiss them all as politically motivated reeks of desperation. It is clear Tran does not deserve the trust of the people he represented and those whom he sought to represent in his bids for public office.

Former State Senator Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican, has a history of complaining that charges leveled against him are politically motivated — and his supporters have at times agreed with him. Tran’s arrest Friday on new federal charges of wire fraud and filing false tax returns should make clear that it is not politics at the heart of Tran’s various legal woes, but repeated allegations of illegal behavior. In the latest case, Tran is alleged to have accepted unemployment benefits while he was working as a consultant and understated rental income on his tax returns.

Tran, 48, has a long political history in Massachusetts. He ran unsuccessfully for the State House in 2016, then was elected to the state Senate in a 2017 special election, winning a full term in 2018 before narrowly losing his reelection bid in 2020. He represented the Worcester and Middlesex District, which covers Central Massachusetts communities around Fitchburg and Leominster. In 2022, Tran ran for Congress, unsuccessfully challenging incumbent US Rep. Lori Trahan. He won 36 percent of the vote.

Accusations of misconduct have plagued Tran since his time in the state Senate. He was stripped of his leadership position after the Senate Committee on Ethics alleged that he used his taxpayer-funded staff for campaign work. This September, Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced that a Suffolk County grand jury had charged Tran with two counts of violating state ethics law by using his Senate staff to campaign for him on state time and payroll during his 2018 and 2020 campaigns.

In 2022, then-Attorney General Maura Healey convened a Worcester grand jury, which indicted Tran on charges that he stole a gun belonging to the late husband of an elderly constituent. The charges alleged that Tran used his position as a public official to intimidate the woman into selling the guns to him. When she asked him to return them, he did, but he allegedly stole one gun, which was later returned to her. The charges also accuse Tran of misleading investigators.

For almost as long as he’s been in legal trouble, Tran has labored to cast himself as the victim of a political vendetta by Democratic prosecutors. But while he may have managed to convince a few Republicans of that — Jim Lyons, the former state GOP chair, called a previous prosecution a “politically driven hit job” that occurred in the midst of a major election year — the claim hasn’t withstood scrutiny. When Tran sued Healey, alleging her charges were politically motivated, a federal judge rejected his claims. The criminal case is scheduled for trial in February.

The most recent indictment, filed in US District Court in Massachusetts by a federal grand jury, accuses Tran of 25 counts of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns. The most serious charge, wire fraud, carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Tran worked as a consultant for a New Hampshire-based automotive parts retailer. In a motion Tran’s attorney filed seeking to quash a subpoena related to the case, the retailer was identified as 1A Auto Parts, owned by Rick Green, a long-time supporter of Republican candidates, including Tran. Green mounted his own unsuccessful congressional run against Trahan in 2018.

The day after Tran left the State Senate in January 2021, he filed for unemployment benefits, but he was notified on March 12 that his job as a state Senator did not qualify him for benefits. Two days later, Tran accepted a position as a consultant with 1A Auto, earning $90 an hour for work related to software development. A day after accepting the consulting position, Tran applied for pandemic unemployment assistance, a COVID-era program for those ineligible for traditional unemployment benefits, checking a box indicating that he was unemployed and unable to work for COVID-related reasons.

The indictment charges that Tran received more than $30,000 in pandemic unemployment assistance and certified weekly that he was unemployed and unable to work while earning money from the auto parts job. He allegedly did not report any of the $54,000 in income that he earned as a consultant on his taxes.

In September 2021, Tran’s unemployment benefits ran out. That same month, Tran was hired as an employee at 1A Auto and began receiving regular paychecks. The indictment writes that by remaining a consultant while he was eligible for benefits, Tran could conceal the payments from the state.

Green has not been charged with wrongdoing and did not respond to a request for comment.

At one point, the Massachusetts Division of Unemployment Assistance suspended his benefits. Tran needed to prove his eligibility for benefits and his potential salary if he were employed. He provided a letter from an Asian foods company offering him a job with a $120,000 salary, which he did not take. A motion filed by Tran’s attorney Michael Walsh says the offer was a legitimate offer from a company owned by Tran’s sister, and Tran could not accept it because the job was in New Hampshire and Tran’s children’s school was closed due to COVID. Tran’s benefits were reinstated. But the indictment describes the letter as a “sham employment offer letter.”

Tran is also charged in the indictment with understating income he obtained from renting units in a two-family residence he owns in Fitchburg. According to the indictment, between 2020 and 2022, Tran earned $89,599 from renting out the properties but only reported $45,300 on his taxes.

Reached Friday morning, Walsh said he had not yet seen the indictment and could not comment.

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division, said in a statement, “Dean Tran was once elected to serve taxpayers, but today we arrested him for allegedly cheating them out of tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits that were meant to be a lifeline for those struggling for survival as a result of the pandemic.”

If the allegations are true, that is not the behavior Massachusetts residents deserve and expect from those holding or seeking public office.

Shira Schoenberg can be reached at shira.schoenberg@globe.com. Follow her @shiraschoenberg.