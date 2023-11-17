Don’t change the name of Faneuil Hall

The New Democracy Coalition, a local activist group, has called for the city to change the name of Faneuil Hall, and the Boston City Council added its voice to the debate last month in a 10 to 3 symbolic vote to rename Faneuil Hall. The decision ultimately rests with the city Public Facilities Commission.

What’s in a name? For a growing chorus of activists in Boston, the name of Faneuil Hall is synonymous with the city’s history of slavery and specifically with Peter Faneuil, who made a fortune by trafficking enslaved people and trading goods produced by enslaved labor. Much of Boston’s wealth in the 18th century was made possible by enslaved labor and the buying and selling of Black bodies.

Advertisement

But changing the name cannot be our sole focus. Faneuil’s connection to this iconic building represents a small chapter in an otherwise rich history that Black Bostonians have struggled to shape over the course of the last two centuries.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The push to remake our local monument landscapes, as well as the renaming of buildings, roads, and parks, is a reminder that how we choose to remember and commemorate the past is always evolving. Communities expect that these spaces and honorific names reflect our shared values and a shared past that we can all take pride in, but we should approach the questions of removing and renaming with care, with a commitment to highlighting history that may have long been hidden and which has the potential to bring the community together.

Black fraternal organizations knew that Faneuil Hall was the site of key public debates leading to independence from Great Britain in 1776. They appreciated that their petitions to the Board of Aldermen to use the public facility to rally in support of various causes would place them in the same space where Sam Adams and George Washington had once spoken. The voices of Black men and women filled Faneuil Hall and in doing so took their place alongside and laid claim to this legacy of the Revolution.

Advertisement

In addition to calling for the end of slavery, Black activists demanded that Boston end its practice of segregation in its public school and the city’s public transportation. In the wake of the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, Black Bostonians rallied inside Faneuil Hall to organize resistance against the federal government’s efforts to recapture escaped slaves, who were being harbored in homes and churches along the north slope of Beacon Hill and elsewhere throughout the city.

By the turn of the 20th century, Faneuil Hall played host to organizations calling for increased access to the polls and the right to run for office, the end of lynching in the Jim Crow South, and to protest the dismantling of Black rights across the nation.

On Dec. 15, 1955, thousands of Black and white activists gathered as part of the “Greater Boston Civil Rights Rally” inside Faneuil Hall to call on the federal government to provide “funds for education, housing, and welfare”; “Make lynching…a federal crime”; “Wipe out discriminatory interference with the right to register to vote in…elections”; and “Establish a permanent Federal Commission on Civil Rights.”

These activists followed in a long line of Black Bostonians, who had long before appropriated Faneuil Hall to advance their own civil rights agendas, often in the face of a violent backlash. Every time a Black man or woman walked through the doors of Faneuil Hall a statement was made that history could be overcome and that radical change was possible.

Advertisement

Rather than place our focus and direct our resources solely on changing the name of Faneuil Hall, tour guides, educators, and historians need to recommit themselves to telling these stories inside and around the building with the name that generations of Black activists and reformers recognized.

One could argue that acknowledging this larger story of Black civil rights could just as easily be done, in addition to changing the name of Faneuil Hall as a sign of racial progress. I am sympathetic to this view, but I also worry that something important will have been lost. Changing the name would obscure every act of defiance that activists engaged in when they stepped foot into a building named in honor of a slave trader and appropriated the space to advance the cause of racial justice. In doing so, they altered the very identity of the building.

For the city’s residents and the thousands of tourists who visit Faneuil Hall each year, maintaining the name should be done as a reminder of the courage of these Black activists and, more important, as a reminder of the radical change that has taken place in Boston.

I applaud the recent efforts to highlight Peter Faneuil’s complicity in the slave trade and the broader history of slavery in the city, but Black Bostonians left their indelible mark inside the hallowed halls of Faneuil Hall long ago and in doing so irrevocably altered its history and identity for the rest of us to learn from and be inspired by.

Advertisement

Kevin M. Levin is a historian and educator based in Boston.