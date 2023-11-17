A year of OUTTAKES

With the first anniversary of this newsletter comes a confession — I never wanted a newsletter.

Some Globe colleagues already had newsletters. But it never crossed my mind that I should be writing one, nor did I particularly want to. Curating a film festival or writing a book (maybe) were on my professional bucket list, not a weekly newsletter. More than 100 columns a year felt like enough space for one justifiably angry Black woman.

So when Jim Dao, the Globe’s editorial page editor, asked me in late summer 2022 whether I was interested in launching a newsletter, I said something along the lines of, “Suuurrrre,” which probably meant “Naaaaah, not really.” Convinced it would never happen, I promptly forgot about it.

Advertisement

Much to my chagrin, no one else did.

A few months later, my inaugural newsletter dropped on Nov. 17, which, by coincidence, was the anniversary of my first newspaper byline. “Readers can expect bits and bobs on topics of interest to me like politics and race. But I’ll also share thoughts about pop culture, sports, favorite social media finds, personal obsessions, and whatever else doesn’t fit into my column — or 280 characters,” I wrote at the time. “I’ll speak the truth and shame the devil, have some fun, and always follow through.”

That mission statement of sorts evolved as I began to slowly figure out what I wanted to do with this weekly space. Truth be told, I’m still figuring it out. With a news cycle akin to the blast of a fire hose, I’ve written less about pop culture or sports and more about politics than I originally intended. And with 2024 fast approaching — and the existential threat of a probable Republican presidential nominee whose campaign platform is retribution against those he refers to in dehumanizing terms that would make history’s fascists chortle with glee — I would be remiss if I weren’t discussing as often as possible the very real dangers that lie ahead for this nation. Pretending these things aren’t happening right in front of us won’t lessen their impact or make them go away.

Advertisement

And it’s not just politics in the traditional sense. While I’d written several columns about the coordinated infestation of book bans in schools and libraries nationwide, I never planned for them to become a regular part of my newsletter. But what I’ve hoped to convey with the books I’ve highlighted each week is that nothing is exempt from the scourge of far-right extremism — including Deborah Hopkinson’s “D-Day: The World War II Invasion That Changed History.”

I heard from readers both vexed and perplexed that a book about what has been called “the greatest day of the 20th century” would be banned in a Texas school district’s elementary schools. Those are the questions and conversations I hoped to provoke.

As a kid, I loved reading so much that I would even read the labels of my mother’s cosmetics or various household products while I was in the bathroom. Books have always been companions and teachers that expand my worldview. I want these bans challenged, not normalized. I want people to discover these books and make their own judgments instead of leaving these decisions to would-be authoritarians who are attacking history, imagination, and the mirrors that allow people to see their reflection — or to empathize with those who are different from themselves.

Advertisement

In the past year, my newsletter has gotten longer, but, I hope, more concise. I don’t take for granted what Outtakes allows me to do as both an extension of my column and something quite apart from it. While maintaining the basic format, I’ve been mulling some new ideas for the coming year — including some pieces on a nearly 50-year obsession that remains one of the greatest influences in my life.

For now, I mostly want to give a shoutout to everyone who has subscribed to Outtakes and taken the time to share their enjoyment, criticisms, advice, and stories of their own. While I can’t respond to every email, I certainly try to read them all unless they’re especially vile or racist. (Yes, that happens.) And when I get something wrong, I will correct it.

As a writer, I welcome opportunities to connect with readers and this newsletter has allowed me to do that. Which leads me to my other anniversary confession — I’ve deeply enjoyed doing this thing that I never, ever wanted to do. Thank you, and here’s to our year ahead.





Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.