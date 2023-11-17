Tickets for 2024 Beanpot games at TD Garden go on sale Monday

Harvard, Boston University, and Boston College will look to dethrone Northeastern , which took home the titles in the men’s and women’s tournaments in 2023.

The anticipation starts Monday, as tickets for the 2024 men’s and women’s Beanpot tournaments hosted at TD Garden will go on sale at 10 a.m.

No other cities celebrate the first two Mondays of February quite like Boston.

Tickets for six of the eight games across two tournaments — including the men’s semifinals, men’s championship/consolation games and the women’s championship/consolation games — will be available through Ticketmaster and will be released simultaneously Monday morning.

For the first time in the 45-year history of the women’s tournament, the consolation and championship games will be played at TD Garden, on Jan. 23. The women’s semifinals, hosted at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center, will take place on Jan. 16, as Boston University will face Boston College at 4 p.m., and Northeastern will play Harvard at 7:30 p.m.

On the men’s side, Northeastern and Harvard will play a rematch of last year’s championship game to open the tournament at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, followed by a BU-BC matchup at 8 p.m. The following week, the men’s consolation game will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the fight for the title ensues at 8 p.m. All four men’s games will take place at TD Garden.

Fans and students, ran into technical issues while trying to buy tickets to last year’s men’s tournament. Ticketmaster was inundated with requests for tickets upon their release, causing long wait times and backed-up queues.

The TD Garden Instagram page announced in a post Tuesday that a presale will be going on through Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. Fans can use the codes “BP2024″ and “WBP2024″ to purchase early tickets for the games before the sale to the general public goes live Monday morning.

2024 Beanpot schedule

Men’s tournament

Semifinals: Monday, Feb. 5 at TD Garden

5 p.m.: Harvard vs. Northeastern

8 p.m.: BC vs. BU

Consolation: 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 at TD Garden

Championship: 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 at TD Garden

Women’s tournament

Semifinals: Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Bright-Landry Hockey Center

4 p.m.: BC vs. BU

7:30 p.m.: Harvard vs. Northeastern

Consolation: 5 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 23 at TD Garden

Championship: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at TD Garden

