Bengals’ season buried with the news of Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury

He said Friday the injury likely happened on the play before, when he landed on his wrist on a hit by Jadeveon Clowney after throwing a 9-yard pass to Mixon. Burrow added he didn’t know he landed on his wrist until he saw a video of the play.

Burrow and coach Zac Taylor said the injury would likely require surgery. Burrow left the game during the second quarter of a 34-20 loss to the Ravens Thursday after he threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon that gave the Bengals a short-lived 10-7 lead. Burrow doubled over in pain and held his wrist after the pass.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right wrist, the team announced.

Advertisement

“I felt a pop in the middle of the throw. I tried to give it a go but couldn’t get it done and got the news today. I had a feeling before we got the official news [what the result would be],” said Burrow, who was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Burrow’s insistence that his injury happened on that hit came after the NFL said it would investigate why he was left off the team’s pregame injury report, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media appearing to show Burrow wearing a soft cast before the game, but the Pro Bowler said he only had on a compression sleeve, which is something he had worn previously on flights.

After exiting the game, Burrow tried practice throws on the sideline but the ball slipped out of his hand as he winced in pain. Burrow then went to the locker room and looked frustrated.

Advertisement

Taylor said he didn’t know what Burrow had on his throwing hand coming off the team bus. The coach said Burrow practiced fully all week and looked great in pregame warm-ups.

The Bengals have dropped their last two and are 5-5 with backup Jake Browning likely to be the starter for the rest of the season. The undrafted Washington product was 8 of 14 for 68 yards and threw a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Ravens lose TE Andrews

This was probably Baltimore’s biggest win of the season so far — and its most costly.

After defeating the two-time defending AFC North champions, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced tight end Mark Andrews is likely to miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury. Baltimore remained atop the division and completed a series sweep of the last-place Bengals, but now the Ravens face the reality of being without one of their most consistent offensive performers.

Also from that contest: The Federal Aviation Administration said that it will investigate after a drone briefly delayed the game in Baltimore.

Drones are barred from flying within 3 miles of stadiums that seat at least 30,000 people during events, including NFL and MLB games, and in the hour before they start and after they end, according to the FAA.

Flacco Browns-bound?

Joe Flacco used to beat the Browns regularly. The 11-year Raven might be joining them.

The 2013 Super Bowl MVP is working out Friday for Cleveland, which is still sorting through its quarterback situation after losing Deshaun Watson with a season-ending shoulder injury, a person familiar with the visit told the AP.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old could be an option for the Browns, who lost Watson for the remainder of this season when he fractured his right shoulder in the first half of last week’s win at Baltimore.

Whoever quarterbacks for Cleveland at home will not have to face the Steelers’ starting safeties.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss a third straight game with a hamstring injury but has yet to practice since getting hurt Oct. 29. Damontae Kazee will make a third consecutive start in place of Fitzpatrick. Keanu Neal will sit because of a rib injury suffered at the end of a fourth-quarter interception against the Packers. Trenton Thompson, who joined the Steelers during training camp and was elevated off the practice squad last week, will make his first NFL start with Neal out.

Jets WR expects to play

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said he expects to play Sunday against the Bills despite being listed as questionable for the game with an injured elbow. Wilson, the team’s No. 1 receiver, hurt his right elbow during the 16-12 loss at the Raiders. He missed a few snaps but was able to finish the game … Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary hurt his shoulder in practice Friday, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game with the Chargers. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Gary’s injury is “not anything long-term that we’re concerned about,” LaFleur said … Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams after not practicing all week because of a hamstring injury. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to do some running on his own Friday but did not participate in practice for a third straight day. Lockett had eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington … The Titans will be moving to a new stadium for the 2027 season, and they’re taking the current name of Nissan Stadium with them under a new 20-year naming rights deal.

Advertisement



