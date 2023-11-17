It’s not in Bill Belichick’s interest to tank this season, and other thoughts

It looks as if the Patriots need another quarterback, and top prospects include Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Washington’s Michael Penix, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and MIchigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

▪ Let’s talk tanking, shall we? It’s bye week for the 2-8 Patriots , and if the 2024 NFL Draft were held today, they would have the No. 3 overall pick, trailing only the 1-8 Panthers and the 2-8 Giants.

Would Bill Belichick tank to secure any of these guys?

No.

Forget about the notion of Belichick playing to lose (although we did wonder when there was nobody back to receive that punt in Germany last weekend). It is antithetical to everything Bill believes. He coaches to win the game.

The only time I remember Bill tanking was in the final regular-season game of the 2005 season. Matt Cassel was playing quarterback while Tom Brady rested, and after the Patriots scored a touchdown to cut Miami’s lead to 28-26, Bill had Cassel throw a potential game-tying 2-point conversion pass in the direction of the Patriots Musket Men.

Bill did not want to win that day. Winning meant a first-round playoff game against the Steelers. Losing meant a first-round game against the Tomato Cans from Jacksonville.

It worked. By losing, the Patriots got a home-game layup — a 28-3 win over the Jaguars. And they avoided the Steelers, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

Swell. But you won’t see the Patriots intentionally losing games the rest of this season, because it is not in the head coach’s interest.

Tanking this year isn’t going to get Bill any closer to Don Shula’s coveted record of 347 career wins. Bill is stuck on 331 and doesn’t want to coach until he’s 80 to catch Shula.

If Bill Belichick wants to hold the all-time coaching wins record, it's not in his interest for the Patriots to tank. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

Only if Belichick planned on coaching here next season would it be in his interest to tank this season. And this does not appear to be the case. It certainly looks as if the 2024 Patriots draft is going to be in the hands of someone other than Belichick. So it does not benefit Bill to lose.

Over the past 10 days, there have been rumors of Bill taking over the Commanders, Chargers, Cowboys, or Giants next season. Which leads us to a ridiculous conspiracy theory regarding next weekend’s Stupor Bowl between the Patriots and Giants: If Bill knows he’s going to be coaching the Giants next year, he’d be helping himself greatly by coaching the Patriots to a win. It would move him a step closer to Shula, while keeping the Giants ahead of the Patriots in the draft order.

Imagine that.

Bill playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers.

Just like the good old days when “In Bill We Trust” was an article of faith across New England.

▪ Quiz: Name three NFL MVPs who did not play on offense. One is a placekicker. (Answer below.)

▪ Every time I see Jonathan Kraft on TV, I think of Prince Charles waiting all those years to become king.

▪ Is anyone buying into the ridiculous hype for the NBA’s “in-season tournament”? Did you know it has a “knockout round”? Why not “extra time” as well?

I think we can all agree that the special floors are distracting, and in Boston downright blasphemous. Pushing the contrived drama on broadcasts makes for an annoying watch and insults our intelligence. It’s a little like Tom Werner trying to jump-start a “Let’s go, Red Sox!” chant at a rolling rally.

▪ Anyone else feel that the Red Sox become a little less special every time Fenway Sports Group adds to its wide-ranging portfolio? Let’s see … there’s Liverpool, the Penguins, RFK Racing, Boston Common Golf, and now there’s a report of a big bid for PGA Tour Enterprises. Wonder if this means the Sox will still be going “full throttle” to boost the roster in this critical offseason.

▪ Kudos to Bill Burt of the Lawrence Eagle-Tribune for scoring an interview with reclusive Ernie Adams, the power behind the throne during Belichick’s golden days. Adams commuted from his Brookline home to Phillips Academy in Andover this season to help his alma mater’s football program. Adams and Belichick were prep school teammates at Andover in 1970, and Ernie did the “My Old School” thing this year.

At the end of the interview, Burt tried to get Ernie to talk about Belichick, but Adams dismissed the inquiry with, “We’re on to Exeter.” A day after the story ran, Exeter beat Andover, 47-20.

▪ Was Jack Jones worth it, Bill?

▪ Former Patriots offensive tackle Wesley Britt (16 games, two starts, between 2006-08) is the husband of Senator Katie Britt of Alabama.

▪ The Giants’ starting quarterback is Jersey Boy Tommy DeVito. An undrafted free agent (Syracuse, Illinois) from Cedar Grove, N.J., DeVito shares a name with the late Four Seasons founding member and lead guitarist. It’s also the name of Joe Pesci’s character in “Goodfellas.”

The current Giants quarterback is not the only Tommy DeVito out there. Roger Steinman/Associated Press

▪ The death of former Red Sox bonus baby Bobby Guindon at the age of 80 brought to mind Peter Gammons’s lone on-field encounter with baseball stardom.

Guindon was a Brookline native who played at Boston English and was being scouted by more than half of the teams in Major League Baseball in his senior season in 1961. Some of them may have been on hand when Guindon stepped in to face sophomore righty Gammons at Groton School in the spring of ‘61.

“It was the first and only time I pitched all year,” recalled Gammons. “The bases were loaded and we were losing something like 13-2. I got the first guy out and thought, ‘This is going to be easy.’

“Then Guindon came up. My first pitch was a submarine ball that didn’t sink. He hit it out and it broke a window in the schoolhouse art room. He went 5 for 5 that day.”

Later in the spring, Guindon signed a $125,000 contract with the Red Sox. After hitting 76 homers in four minor league seasons, he was called up to the Red Sox in September of 1964 and went 1 for 8 with a double. That was the extent of his big league career. Moonlight Graham-esque.

▪ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman maybe hurt Giancarlo Stanton’s feelings, but he spoke the truth when he said, “I’m not going to tell you he’s going to play every game next year. Because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again, more likely than not, because it seems to be part of his game.”

Chaim Bloom would have been forgiven had he said the same thing about Chris Sale.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has averaged 117 games per season the last three years. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

▪ Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team was spanked by Michigan, 89-73, in front of 14,188 at Madison Square Garden Monday.

▪ Elsewhere, what is going on in college basketball when Holy Cross wins at Georgetown and UMass Lowell wins at Georgia Tech in the same week?

▪ On the other hand, we have UConn’s football team (1-9 going into this weekend) losing to James Madison and Tennessee by an aggregate 103-9 over the last two weekends.

▪ Seeing Ron Washington get the manager’s job in Anaheim reminded me of a favorite scene from “Moneyball” when Billy Beane and Washington visit Scott Hatteberg’s home during the offseason to convince the catcher to switch to first base. When Beane (played by Brad Pitt) turns to Washington (played by Brent Jennings) and says, “It’s not that hard, Scott. Tell him, Wash,” Washington says, “It’s incredibly hard.”

Ron Washington (the real one) will be managing the Angels next season. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

▪ Did you enjoy “Rudy” in 1993? Get ready for the 30th anniversary director’s cut, which has 13 minutes of scenes that were cut from the original film. You’ll see more Vince Vaughn and an alternative ending (available on 4K Blu-ray and digital platforms).

▪ Speaking of fun sports films, take a chance on “Next Goal Wins,” a family-friendly, based-on-a-true-story flick that depicts the American Samoa soccer team that lost a World Cup qualifier match to Australia, 31-0, in 2001.

Made by Oscar winner Taika Waititi (”Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor: Ragnarok”), the film features Michael Fassbender playing maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Revolution coach 1997-98), who was offered the job of coaching the worst team in the world in 2011.

It’s a story about team-building, soccer, and the culture of American Samoa. Rolling Stone calls it the “Rocky” of soccer.

▪ Deion Sanders had a good moment when he requested leniency for the high school recruits suspected of stealing jewelry and cash from the Colorado locker room when the Buffaloes played UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

“Let’s not crucify and punish these high school kids beyond whatever punishment they get in the court system,” said Sanders. “We’re a society that likes to make a mockery of people that have made mistakes in life when all of us have.”

▪ Good to see that the Jaguars are honoring their first coach, Tom Coughlin, by making him the seventh member of Jacksonville’s Ring of Honor next season. It’s also a sad reminder of the Patriots’ pettiness for not putting Canton Hall of Famer Bill Parcells in their team Hall of Fame.

▪ Coach Jim Calhoun goes into the Dedham High School Sports Hall of Fame Sunday. Dedham’s undefeated 1972 boys’ basketball team will be there.

▪ Will Taylor Swift find a way to be at Gillette when the Patriots play host to the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football” Dec. 18?

▪ Quiz answer: Alan Page, Vikings defensive tackle, 1971; Mark Moseley, Redskins kicker, 1982; Lawrence Taylor, Giants linebacker, 1986.

