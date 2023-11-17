A bold approach befits Walpole as it powers past Milford and into Division 3 Super Bowl

Abdal-Khallaq, an electric senior receiver, provided six catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns, powering the fourth-seeded No. 4 Timberwolves past the No. 1 Scarlet Hawks (9-2) in the Division 3 semifinal at Bridgewater-Raynham.

But there was nothing conservative about the Timberwolves’ approach Friday, as they delivered a barrage of bombs. The final one — a 75-yard touchdown pass from Noah MacKenzie to Jamal Abdal-Khallaq — extended the margin to 10 with 2:29 remaining and secured a thrilling 45-35 triumph over Milford.

BRIDGEWATER — Deep in its own territory, nursing a 3-point lead in the final minutes, it would have been reasonable for Walpole to play it conservatively and run the ball.

“It was probably the best game of my life, to be honest,” Abdal-Khallaq said. “They’re a great program, we’re a great program, and we didn’t give up.”

Walpole is heading to its first state final since 2008, where it will face the winner of No. 3 Milton (7-3) and No. 10 Westfield (9-1), who play Saturday in Shrewsbury.

Abdal-Khallaq was in a groove all night, but his last conquest was by far his most impressive. He reeled in the pass, eluded multiple defenders, and zig-zagged his way into the end zone as the sideline erupted.

Mackenzie, a junior who completed 11 of 25 passes for 298 yards, four TDs, and no interceptions, put the ball on the money. Abdal-Khallaq took care of the rest.

“It’s really my quarterback, Noah Mackenzie,” Abdal-Khallaq said. “He’s a dog. He found me in the open space, and I just did my thing.”

Moments later, Walpole senior captain Brendan Kearns secured his second interception of the night and celebrated accordingly.

“I just got super hype and threw it up in the air as high as I could,” Kearns said. “We’re going to Gillette.”

Long before the late-game chaos, the Hawks took a 7-0 lead on a 29-yard run from Nick Araujo (16 carries, 113 yards, 2 TDs).

The Timberwolves then seized momentum, ripping off 24 straight to claim a commanding 24-7 halftime edge. Nicholas Foynes drilled a 27-yard field goa, Mackenzie hit Cash Cantrell for a 10-yard score, then connected with Abdal-Khallaq from 5 yards out, and Logan Keyes ran it in from 8 yards out.

After learning at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday that starting quarterback Jack Buckley would miss the game with an illness, Milford turned to backup Owen Callahan. He didn’t complete a pass until the 9:42 mark of the third quarter, then he caught fire.

Callahan connected with Jason Stokes from 47 yards out and John Daher scored from 9 for Milford, then Andrew Rivera found Stokes on a double pass for 72 yards. Araujo scored from 1 yard out, as the Hawks cut it to 31-28 early in the fourth.

Milford, which has now fallen in three straight semifinals, showed resilience storming back to make it a game.

“I’m just proud of our kids,” Milford coach Dale Olson said. “I told them at halftime, I don’t care what the final score is, but I want 24 minutes of Milford football in the second half. They gave me that.”

But Mackenzie and Abdal-Khallaq were simply unstoppable. They hooked up for an 11-yard strike to make it 38-28 before Callahan found CJ Farrell from 12 yards out, then came the dagger.

“It feels really, really good to get back there with this group,” Walpole coach Chris Sullivan said. “To put Walpole back to where we were and where we’re going. I’m really proud.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.