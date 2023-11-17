The Carver turnaround is one game from being complete after demolishing Hoosac Valley to reach the Division 8 Super Bowl

Second-seeded Carver (11-0) took advantage of five Hurricanes turnovers, including a 30-yard scoop and score by junior Jack Balzarini that gave the Crusaders a 44-0 lead in the third quarter and forced running time.

Thanks to three touchdowns from senior running back Jameson Helms and a pair of scoring strikes from senior quarterback Tyler Lennox, the Crusaders rolled to a 44-0 blowout over previously unbeaten Hoosac Valley (10-1) in the Division 8 semifinal.

DUDLEY — After going just 3-8 a year ago, Carver is heading to Gillette Stadium.

“Anytime you can reverse the field and get a short field to the end zone it helps,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “I know our offense was doing whatever [they wanted], but to see the defense pitch a shutout with [five] turnovers, it’s great for the confidence, great for the team, and we just look forward to moving forward.”

Advertisement

Carver will compete in its first statewide championship game, last reaching the Eastern Mass. Division 4 Super Bowl in 2000, when it lost, 35-14, to Fairhaven. Plymouth-Carver won an Eastern Mass. title in 1984, defeating Methuen, 18-14.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After Helms scored a 4-yard touchdown on the Crusaders’ opening drive, the Hurricanes looked to respond with a scoring drive of their own. But after advancing the ball to Carver’s 25-yard line, junior quarterback WIll Hakes was intercepted by senior Dylan Hurney.

The Crusaders then launched a 92-yard scoring drive, finishing the opening frame with a 25-yard TD pass from Lennox (11-for-18 passing, 162 yards) to senior wide receiver Robert Peterson for a 16-0 lead.

Hoosac again attempted to respond but was stopped at the Crusaders’ 9-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.

“Our offensive and defensive line just absolutely dominated tonight,” Shuffain said. “The first [two] drives for Hoosac were good but we just dominated from the first play on. I’m so proud of these guys.”