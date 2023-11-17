The Carver turnaround is one game from being complete after demolishing Hoosac Valley to reach the Division 8 Super Bowl

DUDLEY — After going just 3-8 a year ago, Carver is heading to Gillette Stadium.
Thanks to three touchdowns from senior running back Jameson Helms and a pair of scoring strikes from senior quarterback Tyler Lennox, the Crusaders rolled to a 44-0 blowout over previously unbeaten Hoosac Valley (10-1) in the Division 8 semifinal.
Second-seeded Carver (11-0) took advantage of five Hurricanes turnovers, including a 30-yard scoop and score by junior Jack Balzarini that gave the Crusaders a 44-0 lead in the third quarter and forced running time.
“Anytime you can reverse the field and get a short field to the end zone it helps,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “I know our offense was doing whatever [they wanted], but to see the defense pitch a shutout with [five] turnovers, it’s great for the confidence, great for the team, and we just look forward to moving forward.”
Tyler Lennox (11-for-18, 162 yards, 2 TDs) and Jameson Helms (11 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs)
Carver will compete in its first statewide championship game, last reaching the Eastern Mass. Division 4 Super Bowl in 2000, when it lost, 35-14, to Fairhaven. Plymouth-Carver won an Eastern Mass. title in 1984, defeating Methuen, 18-14.
After Helms scored a 4-yard touchdown on the Crusaders’ opening drive, the Hurricanes looked to respond with a scoring drive of their own. But after advancing the ball to Carver’s 25-yard line, junior quarterback WIll Hakes was intercepted by senior Dylan Hurney.
The Crusaders then launched a 92-yard scoring drive, finishing the opening frame with a 25-yard TD pass from Lennox (11-for-18 passing, 162 yards) to senior wide receiver Robert Peterson for a 16-0 lead.
Hoosac again attempted to respond but was stopped at the Crusaders’ 9-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
“Our offensive and defensive line just absolutely dominated tonight,” Shuffain said. “The first [two] drives for Hoosac were good but we just dominated from the first play on. I’m so proud of these guys.”
