Celtics at Raptors: Boston heads north for second game of in-season tournament group play

The Raptors (5-6) have been up and down this season. Since the Celtics loss, they took down the bottom-feeding Washington Wizards and were trounced at home by the Milwaukee Bucks. Friday’s contest will take place on a charcoal-and-gray court specially designed for the Raptors’ in-season tournament games.

The Celtics are getting back in the swing of the in-season tournament on Friday when they travel to face Toronto for their second game of group play.

Advertisement

Here’s a preview of the matchup:

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

CELTICS

Season record: 9-2. vs. spread: 6-3, 2 pushes. Over/under: 6-5

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-3, 1 push. Over/under: 6-4

RAPTORS

Season record: 5-6. vs. spread: 5-6. Over/under: 5-6

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 119.4, Toronto 108.5

Points allowed per game: Boston 106.0, Toronto 110.9

Field goal percentage: Boston .477, Toronto .452

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .436, Toronto .463

3-point percentage: Boston .368, Toronto .327

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .342, Toronto .356

Stat of the day: Al Horford swatted five shots on Wednesday, his highest block count since he recorded six against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 30, 2021.

Notes: Horford appeared on the injury report with a sprained big toe but is listed as probable entering Friday. Kristaps Porzingis (knee contusion) and Jaylen Brown (illness), who missed Wednesday’s contest, are questionable. For the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. (foot) is probable, OG Anunoby (finger) is doubtful, and Christian Koloko (illness) is out. ... Third-year Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is averaging career-highs in points (20.9), rebounds (9.6), and assists per game (5.7), as well as 3-point percentage (37.5). ... As a team, Toronto has the third-worst 3-point clip (32.8 percent) in the NBA. ... Jrue Holiday, despite being a 6-foot-4-inch guard, has logged double-digit rebounds in four games this season and is second on the Celtics with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.