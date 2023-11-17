Despite losing its star running back on the first play, Xaverian didn’t blink while beating Needham to reach the Division 1 Super Bowl

BROCKTON — “Next man up.”
It’s one of the most commonly used sports phrases when a team loses a player to injury.
For second-seeded Xaverian, “next man up” became a reality after the Hawks lost star tailback Denzil Pierre on the first play of Friday’s Division 1 state semifinal against third-seeded Needham at Rocky Marciano Stadium.
With Pierre sidelined, senior captains Mike O’Connor (25 carries, 185 rushing yards) and Henry Hasselbeck (96 rushing yards, 77 passing yards, 2 passing TDs) stepped up to help Xaverian survive Needham, 20-17.
“I’m so proud. I don’t think I’ve been as proud of a team, either as an assistant or head coach ever,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “Usually when you lose a star player, you can feel the energy on the sideline is reduced. Not here at all.”
Advertisement
Xaverian (9-2) clinched the program’s first Super Bowl berth since the 2017 squad suffered a 35-10 loss to Everett. The Hawks will face top-seeded and defending state champion St. John’s Prep (11-0) in the state final (date/time TBA), but not before the two rivals meet for the Catholic Conference title at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving at Xaverian.
Needham (9-2) will close its season at Wellesley at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
Junior Luke Bell booted 39- and 34-yard field goals in the first half to help the Hawks take a 13-10 lead into the intermission. The Hawks took a 20-10 advantage into the fourth quarter after Hasselbeck connected with William Benting for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds remaining in the third.
Hasselbeck tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Brown in the second.
“He’s the X-factor,” Fornaro said of Hasselbeck. “If you don’t account for him, he will burn you.”
Needham cut its deficit to 20-17 following a 13-yard touchdown pass from Griffin Carr to Spencer Chapman with 5:26 remaining, but Xaverian ran out the remaining 5:19.
Advertisement