Foxborough is coming home for the Super Bowl after taking down Shawsheen in the Division 5 semifinals

“I watched all the live-streamed games from the last two years, and I was just praying on the day, waiting on it for when I got there,” said Angelini, a junior who had 101 yards on 26 carries. “We’re here now, so now we have to finish the job.”

The second-seeded Warriors forced four turnovers, got two rushing touchdowns from Ben Angelini, and Mike Marcucella threw two TD passes in the first half, including an 8-yard screen to Nolan Gordon with 5 seconds left, opening the floodgates in a 42-12 rout of No. 3 Shawsheen on Friday night at Assabet Valley in the Division 5 semifinals.

MARLBOROUGH — It might not technically be a home game, but with the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough will be wrapping up its season right at home.

Advertisement

Foxborough will play in its first Super Bowl since 2006. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

In the state championship, Foxborough (10-1) will face the winner of Saturday morning’s contest between top-seeded Hanover and No. 5 Danvers at Weston High. It is the first appearance in the title game for the Warriors since 2006, when they defeated Burlington for the Division 2 Eastern Mass. crown.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Shawsheen (9-1) appeared to have momentum, cutting a 14-0 deficit down to 14-12 following a 22-yard touchdown reception from Dyllon Pratt with 3:49 left in the half.

The Warriors used nearly all the remaining time feeding the ball to Angelini, until on third-and-7 from the 8, a screen to Gordon made it a two-score game heading into halftime.

“That’s the O-line and Ben Angelini,” Marcucella said. “Those guys have been our backbone, and we leaned on them and got it all the way down, and then Nolan made a great play on the goal line to punch it in.”

Foxborough's Ryan Foley dashes past Shawsheen for a 51-yard touchdown. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Angelini scored on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second half from 3 yards out and the game turned into a rout when Riley Kiracofe recovered a fumble in the end zone following a bad snap with 5:21 left in the third for a 35-12 lead.

Advertisement

A 51-yard TD run from Ryan Foley meant the fourth quarter was played with running time in a contest that got increasingly chippy. The Rams finished with nearly 150 yards in penalties.

Kaden Hassett recovered a muffed punt, which led to the opening touchdown, and intercepted a pass, while Shane Henri had an interception that led to a score.

Shawsheen defensive tackle Austin Malandain returned a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown to get the Rams on the board in the second quarter.

Foxborough's Ben Angelini (32) ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe