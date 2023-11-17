Foxborough is coming home for the Super Bowl after taking down Shawsheen in the Division 5 semifinals

MARLBOROUGH — It might not technically be a home game, but with the Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough will be wrapping up its season right at home.
The second-seeded Warriors forced four turnovers, got two rushing touchdowns from Ben Angelini, and Mike Marcucella threw two TD passes in the first half, including an 8-yard screen to Nolan Gordon with 5 seconds left, opening the floodgates in a 42-12 rout of No. 3 Shawsheen on Friday night at Assabet Valley in the Division 5 semifinals.
“I watched all the live-streamed games from the last two years, and I was just praying on the day, waiting on it for when I got there,” said Angelini, a junior who had 101 yards on 26 carries. “We’re here now, so now we have to finish the job.”
In the state championship, Foxborough (10-1) will face the winner of Saturday morning’s contest between top-seeded Hanover and No. 5 Danvers at Weston High. It is the first appearance in the title game for the Warriors since 2006, when they defeated Burlington for the Division 2 Eastern Mass. crown.
Shawsheen (9-1) appeared to have momentum, cutting a 14-0 deficit down to 14-12 following a 22-yard touchdown reception from Dyllon Pratt with 3:49 left in the half.
The Warriors used nearly all the remaining time feeding the ball to Angelini, until on third-and-7 from the 8, a screen to Gordon made it a two-score game heading into halftime.
“That’s the O-line and Ben Angelini,” Marcucella said. “Those guys have been our backbone, and we leaned on them and got it all the way down, and then Nolan made a great play on the goal line to punch it in.”
Angelini scored on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second half from 3 yards out and the game turned into a rout when Riley Kiracofe recovered a fumble in the end zone following a bad snap with 5:21 left in the third for a 35-12 lead.
A 51-yard TD run from Ryan Foley meant the fourth quarter was played with running time in a contest that got increasingly chippy. The Rams finished with nearly 150 yards in penalties.
Kaden Hassett recovered a muffed punt, which led to the opening touchdown, and intercepted a pass, while Shane Henri had an interception that led to a score.
Shawsheen defensive tackle Austin Malandain returned a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown to get the Rams on the board in the second quarter.