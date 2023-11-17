Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart to miss 3-to-5 weeks with sprained left foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss three-to-five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to Memphis’ already lengthy injury list.

The Grizzlies provided more details about Smart’s injury Friday. The guard and the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, hurt his foot Tuesday night in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart ranks third on the Grizzlies scoring 12.5 points a game. He also leads Memphis with five assists and two steals per game, and he had been one of only four Grizzlies to play each of the first 11 games with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and David Roddy.