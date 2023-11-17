scorecardresearch Skip to main content
MIAA TOURNAMENT

It’s high school state championship weekend in Massachusetts. Keep track of who has been crowned.

By Staff reportsUpdated November 17, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Weston’s Fielding Mayhugh holds the championship hardware after capturing the Division 3 crown.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

It’s the MIAA’s championship weekend. Starting with Division 3 volleyball on Friday night and continuing through a jam-packed Saturday featuring 18 title games across boys’ and girls’ soccer, field hockey, and girls’ volleyball, as well as the Division 1 and Division 2 cross-country championship meets.

Here is a rundown of the state champions as they’re crowned.

Girls’ Volleyball

Division 1 final: Newton North vs. Barnstable at Worcester State University, Worcester, 6:30 p.m.

Division 2 final: Westborough vs. Canton at Worcester State University, Worcester, 1:30 p.m.

Division 3 final: With Riley Huml setting the pace, Weston girls’ volleyball races past Medfield for Division 3 title

Division 4 final: Ipswich vs. Bellingham at Worcester State University, Worcester, 11 a.m.

Division 5 final: Mt. Greylock vs. Bourne at Worcester State University, Worcester, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Division 1 final: Walpole vs. Andover at WPI, Worcester, 9:30 a.m.

Division 2 final: Reading vs. Norwood at WPI, Worcester, 12 p.m.

Division 3 final: Watertown vs. Newburyport at WPI, Worcester, 5 p.m.

Division 4 final: Uxbridge vs. Monomoy at WPI, Worcester, 2:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Division 1 final: Concord-Carlisle vs. Needham at Walpole High, Walpole, 5 p.m.

Division 2 final: Wakefield vs. Oliver Ames at Manning Field, Lynn, 3 p.m.

Division 3 final: Norwell vs. Pembroke at Scituate High School, Scituate, 2 p.m.

Division 4 final: Lynnfield vs. Monomoy at Scituate High School, Scituate, 6:15 p.m.

Division 5 final: Douglas vs. Westport at Doyle Field, Leominster, 3 p.m.

Girls’ soccer

Division 1 final: Natick vs. Bishop Feehan at Walpole High, Walpole, 2 p.m.

Division 2 final: Mansfield vs. Notre Dame (Hingham) at Manning Field, Lynn, 12:15 p.m.

Division 3 final: Hanover vs. Norwell at Scituate High School, Scituate, 4:15 p.m.

Division 4 final: South Hadley vs. Sutton at Doyle Field, Leominster, 10:30 a.m.

Division 5 final: Whitinsville Christian vs. Monson at Doyle Field, Leominster, 12:45 p.m.

