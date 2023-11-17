It’s high school state championship weekend in Massachusetts. Keep track of who has been crowned.

It’s the MIAA’s championship weekend. Starting with Division 3 volleyball on Friday night and continuing through a jam-packed Saturday featuring 18 title games across boys’ and girls’ soccer, field hockey, and girls’ volleyball, as well as the Division 1 and Division 2 cross-country championship meets.
Here is a rundown of the state champions as they’re crowned.
Girls’ Volleyball
Division 1 final: Newton North vs. Barnstable at Worcester State University, Worcester, 6:30 p.m.
Division 2 final: Westborough vs. Canton at Worcester State University, Worcester, 1:30 p.m.
Division 3 final: With Riley Huml setting the pace, Weston girls’ volleyball races past Medfield for Division 3 title
Advertisement
Division 4 final: Ipswich vs. Bellingham at Worcester State University, Worcester, 11 a.m.
Division 5 final: Mt. Greylock vs. Bourne at Worcester State University, Worcester, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Division 1 final: Walpole vs. Andover at WPI, Worcester, 9:30 a.m.
Division 2 final: Reading vs. Norwood at WPI, Worcester, 12 p.m.
Division 3 final: Watertown vs. Newburyport at WPI, Worcester, 5 p.m.
Division 4 final: Uxbridge vs. Monomoy at WPI, Worcester, 2:30 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Division 1 final: Concord-Carlisle vs. Needham at Walpole High, Walpole, 5 p.m.
Division 2 final: Wakefield vs. Oliver Ames at Manning Field, Lynn, 3 p.m.
Division 3 final: Norwell vs. Pembroke at Scituate High School, Scituate, 2 p.m.
Division 4 final: Lynnfield vs. Monomoy at Scituate High School, Scituate, 6:15 p.m.
Division 5 final: Douglas vs. Westport at Doyle Field, Leominster, 3 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Division 1 final: Natick vs. Bishop Feehan at Walpole High, Walpole, 2 p.m.
Division 2 final: Mansfield vs. Notre Dame (Hingham) at Manning Field, Lynn, 12:15 p.m.
Division 3 final: Hanover vs. Norwell at Scituate High School, Scituate, 4:15 p.m.
Division 4 final: South Hadley vs. Sutton at Doyle Field, Leominster, 10:30 a.m.
Division 5 final: Whitinsville Christian vs. Monson at Doyle Field, Leominster, 12:45 p.m.
Advertisement