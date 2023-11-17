Jayson Tatum’s father named coach of Australian NBL team

“I’m extremely happy for him and proud of him,” Tatum said. “That’s a big, big step. I know he’s trying to build his resume and his coaching career … I’m excited for him and looking forward to him kind of changing that organization around.”

He joined the team as an assistant this season, and became interim coach after coach Jacob Jackomas was fired following the team’s 2-9 start.

TORONTO — Celtics star Jayson Tatum ’s father, Justin , was recently named interim coach of the Illawara Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League. Justin Tatum coached Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis for 16 seasons, leading the squad to three state titles, before stepping down last year to join the Hawks as an advisor and scout.

Advertisement

When Tatum attended Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis, he played against the CBC teams coached by his father. He said that Justin’s connection to Illawara Hawks owner Jared Novelly, a CBC graduate, led to his initial role with the Australian basketball club. And Tatum said that his father has even bigger goals as a coach.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Ultimately, he wants at some level to coach in the NBA,” Tatum said. “I know he wants to do that. So I feel like this is a good way to go to high school, start in the pro level somewhere, and then hopefully one day he can coach in the NBA.”

Both Porzingis, Brown return

Celtics starters Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and Jaylen Brown (illness) returned to face the Raptors on Friday after missing Wednesday’s win against the 76ers.

Porzingis suffered a knee contusion in Boston’s win over the Knicks when he collided with New York forward Julius Randle. He hoped he would be able to play against Philadelphia but could not adequately reduce the stiffness in his knee.

“But I bounced back pretty quickly,” Porzingis said. “Honestly, it’s much better.”

Advertisement

Friday’s game was the Celtics’ second group stage matchup of the inaugural in-season tournament. Boston defeated the Nets last Friday in its tournament opener, and has games remaining against the Magic and Bulls.

The winners of the six groups and two wild card teams will then advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals, and the semifinals and finals will be played in Las Vegas Dec. 7 and 9. So far, the Celtics have mostly reacted to the tournament with a shrug.

“I think the in-season tournament is something that’s new for everybody,” Brown said. “So I guess we’ll see altogether how it kind of goes and what the responses are and stuff like that.

“But it’s hard to answer a question [about it] when we haven’t even made it through the first one yet. But we’ll see how it goes as it continues on.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.